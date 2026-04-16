Emmerdale Star Quits Following Maternity Leave and Life Changes; Soaps Brace for World Cup Schedule Disruptions

Actress Georgia Jay, who played Steph Miligan in Emmerdale, has confirmed her departure from the ITV soap to focus on motherhood and explore new opportunities. Meanwhile, Coronation Street and Emmerdale viewers are warned of potential scheduling chaos this summer due to the 2026 Fifa World Cup and ITV's commitment to live sports coverage.

Actress Georgia Jay , who portrayed Steph Miligan on the ITV soap Emmerdale , has announced her departure from the program. Jay, 34, joined the cast in November 2024, and her character's final scenes, which depicted Steph booking a flight to Rome, have already been broadcast.

This departure follows a period of maternity leave, as Jay welcomed her daughter, Noa, at the beginning of the current year. While initial intentions suggested a return to the soap, with Steph even indicating to her on-screen family that she would be back, Jay has now definitively decided against it. A source close to the situation revealed to The Sun that Jay thoroughly enjoyed her time on Emmerdale but has no immediate plans to reprise her role. Her current priority is focusing on motherhood, and while she remains open to future acting opportunities, a demanding, full-time soap opera schedule is not feasible at this time.

Daily Mail has reached out to ITV for an official comment.

Georgia Jay’s acting career extends beyond Emmerdale, with a notable history in film and television. Prior to her role as Steph Miligan, she appeared in films such as Lake Placid vs. Anaconda, The Devil Sits on Both Shoulders, and Charity. She also took on significant television roles, including Diane Vickers in Giri/Haji and Clare Favarone in Glow & Darkness. More recently, after her stint on Emmerdale, she has been seen as Camila in Silent Witness and Sienna Miller in The Hack.

This personal decision by an actress comes amidst wider scheduling concerns for ITV’s flagship soaps. Viewers of both Emmerdale and Coronation Street are reportedly anticipating a disrupted summer viewing experience due to the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup. The tournament, scheduled to take place across Canada, Mexico, and the United States beginning in June, is expected to lead ITV to prioritize live match coverage, potentially impacting the regular broadcast slots of these popular serial dramas.

Concerns have been heightened by ITV’s introduction of a 'soap power hour' from 8pm to 9pm nightly earlier this year.

Sources indicate that behind the scenes, significant challenges are being addressed as broadcasters attempt to mitigate the impact of the sporting event on their established soap opera schedules.

The prospect of further schedule adjustments, following the already established new viewing patterns, has raised fears of viewer attrition. Airing episodes on a Sunday, a move previously implemented, is considered particularly challenging, and the likelihood of soaps airing before major World Cup matches is deemed improbable.

Discussions are reportedly ongoing among ITV executives as they strategize to minimize disruption.

This situation follows recent instances where sporting events have led to entire episodes being pulled or shifted to less prominent Sunday evening slots, a development that has reportedly frustrated a dedicated fanbase. Earlier in the week, both Emmerdale and Coronation Street experienced schedule changes, with episodes being moved to a consolidated one-hour Sunday broadcast.

In an attempt to manage viewer expectations and reduce the impact of such disruptions, ITV had previously experimented with releasing episodes early on their streaming platform, ITVX. However, this approach apparently led to confusion among audiences.

Despite these scheduling challenges, ITV has asserted that these changes have positively impacted digital viewing figures. The broadcaster reports a 48 percent year-on-year increase in streaming numbers for their soaps, with both Emmerdale and Coronation Street achieving their highest monthly figures to date. In January 2026, the two soaps collectively garnered 65 million streams, surpassing all previous records by a significant margin. Coronation Street, in particular, reached an audience of 5.9 million across both traditional television broadcasts and streaming services.

Emmerdale continues to air on ITV1 and is available for streaming on ITVX





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