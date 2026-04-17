Emmy-Winning Actress Susan Saint James Makes Rare Public Appearance in Los Angeles

Seventy-nine-year-old Emmy winner Susan Saint James, known for her roles alongside Rock Hudson and Peter Fonda, was spotted in Los Angeles. The actress, who received an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe nomination, began her career in the mid-60s and starred in the long-running detective series McMillan & Wife.

A beloved Emmy-winning actress, who graced the screen alongside Hollywood legends Rock Hudson and Peter Fonda , was recently spotted enjoying a rare public appearance in Los Angeles. The 79-year-old star, whose career began in the mid-1960s, has an impressive resume that spans both film and television. Audiences will remember her for her captivating performance in a prominent detective series that aired on NBC for an impressive six seasons.

Her talent has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and further nominations such as a Golden Globe nod. Over the years, she has shared the spotlight with other notable celebrities, including Robert Wagner and Jessica Lange. This week, the mystery unfolded as the actress was identified as Susan Saint James, renowned for her iconic portrayal of Sally McMillan in the popular police procedural series, McMillan & Wife, where she starred opposite the late Rock Hudson from 1971 to 1976. Saint James was seen out and about in L.A. on Thursday, opting for a relaxed and stylish ensemble. She wore a black dress adorned with vibrant floral patterns, her hair styled in loose waves falling past her shoulders. Completing her look, she paired the dress with comfortable black flats and fashionable sunglasses. A chic green-striped purse was slung over her shoulder, holding her essentials for the day's errands. Born in August 1946 in Los Angeles, Saint James's journey into the entertainment world began with modeling in her teenage years. She honed her skills and gained experience by working as a model in France for over a year before returning to her native Los Angeles. It was there that she pursued acting classes, eventually leading to a pivotal contract with Universal Pictures at the age of 19, facilitated by a close friend's agent. Recalling her early career in a past interview with Yahoo Beauty, Saint James shared, 'An agent who was friends with my friend got me into Universal and they signed me into a contract at 19.' Her first significant on-screen opportunity came with the 1966 TV film, Fame Is The Name Of The Game, where she played Peggy Chan. This led to her starring role in the subsequent television series, Name Of The Game, which ran from 1968 to 1971. During this time, she acted alongside talents like Tony Franciosa, Gene Barry, and Robert Stack. Her standout performance in Name Of The Game earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Beyond her Emmy win, Saint James also made notable appearances in episodes of the ABC show It Takes A Thief, starring Robert Wagner. Her role as Sally McMillan in McMillan & Wife cemented her status as a television icon. Rock Hudson, her co-star in the series, was a celebrated figure from the Golden Age of Hollywood, famous for his roles in classics such as Giant (1956), Pillow Talk (1959), and Send Me No Flowers (1964). The creator of McMillan & Wife, Leonard B. Stern, spoke fondly of casting Saint James to the Television Academy Foundation, describing her as 'a delight' and praising the casting director's ability to discover gifted young talent, noting that 'Rock felt comfortable with Susan.' Following her departure from McMillan & Wife in 1976, Saint James continued to engage in other projects, including the 1977 film Outlaw Blues with Peter Fonda and the 1979 comedic horror movie Love At First Bite, alongside George Hamilton and Richard Benjamin. Her enduring presence in Hollywood, marked by critical acclaim and memorable roles, continues to resonate with audiences





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Susan Saint James Rock Hudson Peter Fonda Mcmillan & Wife Emmy Award

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin Enjoy Saint-Tropez Luxury Amidst Gin Allergy ControversyHollywood star Margot Robbie and fellow actress Phoebe Tonkin were spotted enjoying a lavish day at celebrity hotspot Club 55 in Saint-Tropez. The outing comes as Robbie's gin brand faces backlash from London establishments due to shellfish allergen concerns.

Read more »

Corrie’s Kirsty actress now 13 years after exit ‘I was ready to leave’Natalie Gumede played Kirsty Soames in the domestic abuse storyline with Tyrone before leaving Coronation Street in 2013

Read more »

Sister Clare Crockett: Londonderry nun who could become a saintThousands attend a retreat in Derry named after Sister Clare, 10 years after her death in an earthquake in Ecuador.

Read more »

Star Trek Actress Marina Sirtis Accuses Late Director Michael Winner of Sexual Harassment and CoercionMarina Sirtis, known for her role in Star Trek: The Next Generation, has shared her distressing experiences with director Michael Winner, alleging sexual harassment and coercion during the filming of Death Wish 3 and The Wicked Lady. Sirtis described being blackmailed into the role and enduring a demeaning and physically uncomfortable nude scene, adding to previous accusations against the late director.

Read more »

Emmerdale's Lisa Riley reveals history with One Direction member in TV throwbackThe Mandy Dingle actress shared her link to the singer in an old series

Read more »

Emmy-Winning Actress Susan Saint James, Star of McMillan & Wife, Enjoys Rare Los Angeles OutingActress Susan Saint James, known for her roles in McMillan & Wife and Name Of The Game, was spotted in Los Angeles. The 79-year-old, an Emmy winner, previously worked with Rock Hudson and Peter Fonda.

Read more »