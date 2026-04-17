Emmy-Winning Actress Susan Saint James, Star of McMillan & Wife, Enjoys Rare Los Angeles Outing

Actress Susan Saint James, known for her roles in McMillan & Wife and Name Of The Game, was spotted in Los Angeles. The 79-year-old, an Emmy winner, previously worked with Rock Hudson and Peter Fonda.

A celebrated Emmy-winning actress, 79, who shared the screen with Hollywood legends Rock Hudson and Peter Fonda , was recently spotted enjoying a rare public appearance in Los Angeles. This sighting offers a glimpse into the life of a star who carved a significant path in the entertainment industry, beginning her professional journey in the mid-1960s.

Her early career saw her grace the silver screen in a variety of films before transitioning to the smaller screen where she secured prominent roles in television. Among her notable television achievements was a lead part in a popular detective series that captivated audiences on NBC for an impressive six seasons. Her talent and performance were widely recognized, culminating in an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress, alongside multiple other nominations, including a prestigious Golden Globe nod.

Throughout her illustrious career, she has collaborated with a constellation of stars, including the esteemed Robert Wagner and the talented Jessica Lange. This intriguing individual is none other than Susan Saint James, widely recognized for her iconic portrayal of Sally McMillan in the beloved police procedural series, McMillan & Wife.

She captivated audiences as Sally McMillan, the wife of the police commissioner, from 1971 to 1976, working closely with the late Rock Hudson. The actress, known for her elegant yet approachable demeanor, maintained a casual style during her recent outing in L.A. on Thursday. She was seen wearing a chic black dress adorned with vibrant floral details, a testament to her enduring sense of fashion. Her hair, parted to the side, cascaded past her shoulders in soft, natural waves, framing her face beautifully. Completing her look, Saint James opted for comfortable black flats and accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses. A green-striped purse, carried effortlessly over her shoulder, held her essentials for the day's errands.

Born in August 1946 in Los Angeles, Susan Saint James embarked on her journey in the spotlight as a teenager, initially pursuing a career in modeling. She honed her craft by spending over a year modeling in France before returning to her native Los Angeles. It was here that she began taking acting classes, a pursuit that led to a pivotal moment in her life when she signed a contract with Universal Pictures at the young age of 19, thanks to the recommendation of a close friend's associate. She recalled this pivotal moment in a past interview, stating that an agent, who was a friend of her friend, facilitated her entry into Universal, securing her a contract at 19.

Her first significant break came when she was sent to read for a part in the 1966 TV film, Fame Is The Name Of The Game. She vividly remembered her nervousness during the audition, but her quick reading impressed the director, who ultimately cast her in the role of Peggy Chan. This role served as a springboard for her television career, leading to her starring in the subsequent series, Name Of The Game, which aired from 1968 to 1971. In this series, she shared the screen with notable actors such as Tony Franciosa, Gene Barry, and Robert Stack. Her standout performance in Name Of The Game earned her critical acclaim and the coveted Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Saint James also made guest appearances on popular shows like ABC's It Takes A Thief, starring alongside Robert Wagner. However, her most defining role came in 1971 when she was cast as Sally McMillan in the NBC hit series McMillan & Wife, a role that solidified her status as a television icon and allowed her to work alongside Rock Hudson, a prominent figure from Hollywood's Golden Age known for his classic films like Giant and Pillow Talk. The series provided Saint James with further opportunities for recognition, earning her both Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Sally McMillan. The show's creator, Leonard B. Stern, spoke glowingly of Saint James in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, describing her as a delight to work with and praising her talent. He highlighted the keen eye of their casting director who was adept at identifying gifted young performers, and noted how comfortable Rock Hudson was with Saint James.

Following her departure from McMillan & Wife in 1976, Saint James continued to be active in the industry, starring in projects such as the 1977 film Outlaw Blues alongside Peter Fonda, and the 1979 comedic horror film Love At First Bite, where she appeared with George Hamilton and Richard Benjamin.

The recent sighting of Susan Saint James in Los Angeles reminds us of her enduring legacy and her significant contributions to television and film history





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