Emon Choudhury brings together Race Across The World stars to run in memory of Sam Gardiner

Emon Choudhury has organized a unique opportunity for the stars of Race Across The World to come together in aid of charity, running in memory of Sam Gardiner at the Great Manchester Run.

Emon Choudhury has brought together a host of Race Across The World stars to run in memory of Sam Gardiner , a member of their 'tight-knit' squad who tragically passed away last year.

Sam had impressed viewers during the 2020 season with his 'big-hearted and caring' spirit, and an episode of the series was dedicated to him in memory. Since his passing, Sam's family have raised thousands for charity, and this year's fundraiser will be joined by pairs from each of the six series of Race Across The World. Emon, who regularly takes part in Park Run events, has organized the unique opportunity for the stars to come together in aid of charity.

The event will take place at the Great Manchester Run, where contestants will take on the 10k in memory of Sam Gardiner. Emon appeared alongside Sam and Jo in his 2020 series and still has fond memories of competing alongside the pair. Sam was a big part of their story and of their race, and Emon recalls the checkpoints as a time for them to come together as individuals and hang out with one another outside of the racing.

The experiences they've all had with each other are something Emon wouldn't ever want to change for the world. All the contestants have a shared WhatsApp group where they stay in touch with one another, and it was when Emon floated the idea of taking part in this Sunday's 10k race that the decision was made. The hardest part wasn't actually about getting people on board - but deciding who would make the final cut.

Everybody Emon asked was up for running the 10k, so it was about deciding who would be best to take part and who would be there cheering them on. The event will be a very big reunion for the Race Across The World family, and they're all really looking forward to it and hoping to raise lots of money in memory of Sam for The Christie.

The Christie is a cause that is close to many people's hearts, and when they asked Jo which charity she'd like them to run for, that's the one she suggested





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Race Across The World Sam Gardiner Emon Choudhury Great Manchester Run Charity The Christie

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