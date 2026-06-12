Emotional Farewell: Towie Star Jake Hall Laid to Rest in Heartfelt Funeral

Hundreds of mourners, including family and former co-stars, gathered to pay tribute to the late Towie star Jake Hall, who died tragically at age 35.

Hundreds of mourners dressed in black filled St Mary the Virgin church in Wanstead, east London, on Thursday to bid a final farewell to Jake Hall , the beloved Towie star who died at the age of 35 after a tragic accident in Majorca.

Among the congregation were Hall's parents Greg and Jacque, his brother Sonny, and his former girlfriends Chloe Lewis and Misse Beqiri, the mother of his eight-year-old daughter River. Co-stars from The Only Way Is Essex, boxer Derek Chisora, and members of David Beckham's family, including his mother Sandra and sister Joanne, also attended the 90-minute service.

Outside, more than 200 mourners watched the proceedings on a large screen set up among the headstones in the graveyard, weeping and hugging as they remembered the reality star and fashion entrepreneur. During the service, Sonny Hall delivered a pre-recorded tribute, his voice choked with emotion as he spoke of their lives together. He vowed to care for Jake's daughter River and reflected on how his brother had packed more into 35 years than most people would in several lifetimes.

'I love you so much - I miss you so much,' he concluded, fighting back tears. Jake's best friend Jobe also paid an emotional tribute, recounting how they met as teenagers and how Jake dreamed of being a footballer before turning his attention to his other passion: women. But Jobe noted that meeting Misse and becoming a father to River changed everything.

'River changed everything. He loved her beyond words and was a great dad. They are so similar - she is him,' Jobe told the congregation. He described Hall as a maverick who was down-to-earth despite mixing with the rich and famous, saying he would go from his grandmother's flat to yachts in the Balearics to playing polo with Ferrari's grandson.

The Reverend James Gilder, who conducted the service, acknowledged the difficulty and complex emotions surrounding Hall's untimely death. He addressed the family directly: 'Today here, we have a mum and dad who have lost their son, we have a brother who lost his brother, and we have a child who lost her father.

' He warned that the coming months would be terribly hard for them. The congregation listened as friends and family recalled Hall's colourful life, his love of women and his career as a TV star and fashion entrepreneur. There were moments of laughter and applause as well as tears, as memories of Hall's dreams of football stardom and his charismatic personality were shared.

Hall died after running through a glass door at a holiday villa in Majorca, where he had lived as a child. The tragedy has left the reality TV community in shock, with many still in disbelief at the loss of such a vibrant figure. His daughter River, who he adored, was described as his greatest legacy





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jake Hall TOWIE Funeral Tribute Derek Chisora

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heartbroken Chloe Lewis leads mourners at TOWIE ex-boyfriend Jake Hall's funeral in EssexTOWIE star Jake Hall's funeral is taking place in Essex with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Lewis leading the mourners.

Read more »

Jake Hall Funeral: TOWIE Star's Final FarewellFamily and friends gathered for the funeral of former The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall, who died tragically at 35. Ex-girlfriend Chloe Lewis and the mother of his child Misse Beqiri were among mourners at St Mary the Virgin Church in Wanstead, London. Hall, known for his appearances on TOWIE from 2015 to 2024 and his menswear brand, was found dead at a Spanish holiday villa from head injuries. Tributes highlighted his charm and creativity.

Read more »

Funeral Service Held for Former Towie Star Jake HallFamily, friends, and former co-stars gathered at St Mary the Virgin church in Wanstead for the funeral of Jake Hall, who died in Majorca after a fatal accident involving glass shards. His ex-girlfriend Chloe Lewis and others attended.

Read more »

Jake Hall's exes Misse Beqiri and Chloe Lewis join TOWIE stars at his funeralJake Hall's devastated The Only Way Is Essex co-stars, friends and family have gathered to say goodbye to the reality star at his funeral today, following his tragic death aged 35

Read more »