Emotional scenes unfold as Dr Todd's sinister plot reaches new depths in Emmerdale

Emmerdale's Dr Todd's sinister plot reaches new depths in a deeply disturbing and emotional episode that left viewers feeling sick to their stomachs.

The villainous GP asked for £100,000 from the Woolpack co-owner, pushing Charity into a corner. Having managed to scrape together just £30,000 earlier in the week, Dr Todd threatened to expose Charity 's closely-guarded secret during Sarah Sugden 's 21st birthday celebrations, unless the remaining sum was delivered.

During Sunday's instalment, the plot descended into considerably darker territory. An intoxicated Charity, drowning her sorrows at home, resigned herself to confessing the truth to Sarah and Jacob in order to escape Dr Todd's clutches. Charity told Dr Todd at Jacobs Fold, 'What are you waiting for, then? Crack on, because do you know what?

I have not got a bean left to give. Not a sausage. Not a single solitary penny left because you've bled me dry,' reports. Attempting to drag Todd towards the Woolpack to jointly disclose her secret to Sarah, Charity was swiftly stopped by the doctor, who was desperate to prevent her wicked schemes from being exposed to the entire village.

Later on, Todd attempted to kiss an intoxicated Charity, who immediately recoiled from the unwanted advance. Charity subsequently passed out on the sofa asleep. Rather than leaving, Todd locked the cottage door and proceeded to sexually assault Charity in deeply distressing scenes. The ITV favourite soon woke up in horror, asking, 'What are you doing?

' ITV audiences immediately flooded X with their thoughts following the episode, with one viewer posting, 'Tonight's episode has left me feeling sick to my stomach. ' Someone else commented, 'That scene with Doctor Todd doing that to Charity then Charity realising what was happening at the end was pretty chilling. Certainly one of the most evil doctors in soapland!

' A third viewer remarked, 'Absolutely harrowing especially after what Charity went through with Bails in 2019. Caroline Harker & Emma Atkins were spectacular in tonight's episode though,' while another similarly expressed, 'Tonight's episode was deeply uncomfortable... Charity and Dr Todd were difficult to watch.

' A fifth audience member echoed this view, stating, 'That scene at the end between Charity & Dr Todd was a very tough watch. Emma Atkins & Caroline Harker are fantastic.





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