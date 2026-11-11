Empire State Building Antenna Couple Likely Married Before Proposal

Angelina Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov face felony charges after scaling the Empire State Building antenna, and her father says they were already married.

Angelina Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, a Russian couple, were likely already married when Kuznetsov appeared to propose atop the Empire State Building in New York City. The couple illegally scaled the 1,454-foot building's antenna in July, where Nikolau's father, Dmitry Nikolau, later told ABC News that they had already wed. The stunt drew global attention and has since led to criminal charges.

The couple climbed the spire and unfurled a black banner that read: 'When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.' Both wore masks during the climb. Media helicopters circling the skyscraper captured the moment when Kuznetsov got down on one knee and offered Nikolau a diamond ring.

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How the Empire State Building Climb Unfolded

The Empire State Building antenna stunt was carried out by Nikolau and Kuznetsov, who described their actions as performative art. After the climb, the pair descended to a grate on the antenna, where the proposal took place high above Manhattan. Nikolau later posted photos and videos of the ring with the skyline in the background.

Sources told ABC News that the couple bought tickets for the Empire State Building and secretly spent the night inside. They then broke through a hatch and a locked door that leads to the broadcast antenna. Investigators have not publicly detailed every step of the entry beyond what the couple and their sources have described.

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Nikolau and Kuznetsov are known for climbing high-rise buildings in cities around the world. They previously starred in the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, and their social media accounts, which have a large following, frequently show them posed atop very tall buildings.

Couple Disputes Marriage Claim and Faces Charges

Nikolau and Kuznetsov face felony charges of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and burglary, plus a misdemeanor charge of climbing the exterior of a structure, according to court records. The couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During an interview published on Wednesday on Good Morning America, the couple was asked whether they were married. Nikolau began to answer that they were not, but the couple's attorney interrupted from off-screen and told her to skip the question. The lawyer then advised them to discuss their plans for the future instead.

Nikolau and Kuznetsov said there is no wedding planned yet and that they are currently focused on their legal troubles. Kuznetsov told ABC News that he and Nikolau did not intend to commit a crime, but said they are prepared to accept responsibility and consequences for their actions. He also acknowledged how dangerous the stunt was and urged people not to try to copy it.

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Plea Talks and Next Court Date Ahead

Prosecutors and the couple's defense have discussed a potential plea deal, but it is unclear whether Nikolau and Kuznetsov will accept any offer. The couple is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

The couple is currently staying in the United States on a talent visa. They told ABC News that they want to remain in New York City because they believe it is the best place for art. At earlier court appearances, they thanked supporters, discouraged copycats and said they are great professionals with 15 years of experience.

Outside the courthouse in August, the couple said their performance was about the power of love and peace, and they shared a kiss in front of reporters. They also said they feel the need to apologize only to the pair of police officers who tried to catch them upstairs, describing the officers as kind and professional.