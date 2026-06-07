Empulse: A Nostalgic Arena Shooter with Mechs, Wallrunning and Paint Trails

Empulse is a fast-paced arena shooter by 1047 Games that blends classic movement mechanics like wallrunning and grappling with novel twists such as paint that alters ground physics. Featuring giant mechs that spawn on maps and a soundtrack inspired by the Beastie Boys, the game aims to recapture the spirit of early Xbox 360 shooters. It launches into Early Access on June 24 and will be playable for free at Steam Next Fest from June 15.

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Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsI've been playing first-person shooters for a long time, so if you show me a man wall-running while blasting an enemy, a big smile is going to creep across my face. There's a warm, fuzzy nostalgia to Empulse that 1047 Games are no doubt hoping will attract lapsed fans of arena shooter silliness.

The trailer, a solid minute of frantic gunplay that ends with a bloke lamping a mech with a sledgehammer, immediately took me back to the glory days of Xbox 360 shooters and left me wanting more. At heart, I love tactical shooters and saying things like"enemy down" and"we're clear here", but I grew up on weird and wonderful arena shooters like Halo 3, Brink and Timeshift.

Empulse's kinetic movement and high-speed combat reminds me of those days, back when I was a teenager with unlimited internet access and basically no responsibilities: the ideal conditions for keeping up with the people who play FPS games online. That feeling comes rushing back every time the trailer shows someone sliding between a mech's legs or hip-firing an assault rifle while sprinting along a wall.

Telling PC Gamer more about the game, 1047 Games promised that movement is at the heart of everything in Empulse. In addition to wallrunning forwards and backwards, you'll also be swinging with grapple hooks and even tossing paint on the ground to change the way the ground works. Did I mention there are mechs? They spawn on the map armed to the teeth and the different teams can claim them to splatter the enemy team across the scenery.

If powerful game-changing stuff spawning on the map doesn't scream classic arena shooter to you, I'd posit that you never played one. This nostalgia even extends to the soundtrack. Joey Valence & Brae's bustamove might be a brand-new track, but it channels golden-era Beastie Boys so effectively that it put a smile on my face. It might do the same for you.

's Early Access platform on June 24, and you can play it for free at Steam Next Fest starting June 15. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Jake Tucker is the editorial director of the PC Gaming Show but has worked as a journalist and editor at sites like NME, TechRadar, MCV and many more.

He collects vinyl, likes first-person shooters and turn-based tactics games and hates writing bios. Jake currently lives in London, and is building a comprehensive list of the best places to eat in the city





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Empulse 1047 Games Arena Shooter Mech Wallrunning Steam Next Fest Early Access Beastie Boys Joey Valence & Brae

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