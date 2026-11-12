eMudhra Confirms Buggy Python Script Caused Insecure Certificate Keys

Former CA eMudhra admits a defective Python script truncated cryptographic keys to single bytes, leading to widespread certificate rejection by major browser vendors.

Former certification authority eMudhra has publicly attributed the issuance of dangerously weak digital certificates to a defective Python script, confirming that technical errors resulted in cryptographic keys that were trivially insecure. The admission, detailed on the Bugzilla platform by user Naveen Kumar ML, reveals that the company failed to validate its custom code before deploying it in a live key-generation environment.

Core Mechanism of the Cryptographic Failure

During a key-generation ceremony on 30 April 2025, sixteen subordinate CA key pairs from eMudhra's B and C series were processed through a custom Python key-handling script. The system was designed to generate eight ECDSA P-384 private keys, each requiring a full 48 bytes of entropy. However, a defect in the import code caused the script to read back from the unwrapped object, truncating the private value significantly.

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This truncation meant that eMudhra ignored 47 of the 48 bytes for each key, producing keys that were effectively single-byte values. Consequently, the certified public keys corresponded to private scalars below the expected range, making them mathematically recoverable from public information alone. This critical flaw allowed attackers to potentially forge certificates or impersonate secure servers.

Supply Chain Issues and Vendor Constraints

Naveen Kumar ML clarified that the issue stemmed from external hardware constraints rather than the core emCA software itself. Global supply chain issues prevented eMudhra from acquiring the specific hardware security modules (HSMs) originally intended for use in the United States. To meet a deadline imposed by new certificate provenance policies requiring new certs by the end of May, the company adapted its workflow.

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Instead of the primary HSMs, eMudhra utilized hardware made by Utimaco to generate keys and planned to transfer these keys to a different set of HSMs from Crypto4A. This unusual transfer process necessitated the custom Python script, which was intended to handle the wrap and unwrap round-trip. The script was executed only on an isolated ceremony host, separate from the main production environment.

Stakeholder Reactions and Browser Vendor Actions

Browser makers responded swiftly to the disclosure by tweaking their software to reject any certificates issued by eMudhra. This immediate action effectively halted the use of eMudhra's SSL/TLS certification services across major web platforms. The move underscored the severity of the vulnerability, as the weak keys allowed for potential man-in-the-middle attacks, traffic observation, and data modification in transit.

eMudhra acknowledged that while the SSL/TLS business was never a major revenue source, it had become a severe source of embarrassment for the organization. The company stated that it was taking steps to wind down its certification business entirely, marking the end of its involvement in this sector following the security breach and subsequent loss of trust from the broader internet infrastructure.

Future Remediation and Operational Steps

In response to the findings, eMudhra has outlined three specific steps to conclude its certification operations and address the underlying security failures. One of these steps involves implementing improvements motivated by an independent review to strengthen its general Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) operations. This commitment aims to prevent similar technical oversights in any future cryptographic activities.

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The incident highlights the critical importance of rigorous testing for custom cryptographic scripts, even when operating on isolated hardware. The failure to notice errors in the script and the subsequent lack of key validation led to the deployment of compromised keys. As the company winds down this segment, the event serves as a cautionary tale regarding the intersection of supply chain constraints and software validation in critical security infrastructure.