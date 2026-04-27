End of an Era: Hereditary Peers Depart Parliament Amid Controversy and Diplomatic Challenges

After over 900 years, hereditary peers leave Parliament with no formal ceremony, marking a significant shift in British politics. The Labour Party’s long-standing opposition to the hereditary system culminates in their removal, while diplomatic tensions loom as King Charles prepares for a state visit to the White House.

After more than 900 years of tradition, hereditary peers are set to leave Parliament for the final time this week, marking the end of an era.

Despite the historic significance of this moment, there will be no formal ceremony or government statement to commemorate the occasion. The Labour Party, which has long opposed the hereditary system, has been instrumental in this change. In 1999, then-Prime Minister Tony Blair abolished more than 600 hereditary peers, labeling them an 'anachronism.

' A temporary compromise allowed 92 to remain, but that arrangement concludes on Wednesday. Not all peers are accepting their dismissal without protest. Charles Courtenay, the 19th Earl of Devon and a barrister, expressed his discontent, noting that his family had been part of the Lords for 900 years. He argued that the 27-year notice period was shorter than what employment law typically requires, stating, 'I think this House, Parliament, and the public more widely will miss us.

' While some peers gathered for a farewell dinner in Parliament’s Churchill room last week, the absence of a formal event suggests Labour’s reluctance to highlight the creation of a wholly appointed upper house. One hereditary peer, who served as an unpaid minister for years, criticized the move as class warfare, saying, 'Labour hates us. This is class war envy of the worst kind. We will leave with our heads held high.

' Meanwhile, historian Anna Keay, recently appointed as the late Queen’s official biographer, may face challenges uncovering the full details of Tony Blair’s discussions with the Queen about the 2003 Iraq War. The files could be hidden under a 100-year rule, forcing Keay to rely on the Queen’s private diary for information that should be public. In the Commons, Labour MP Perran Moon urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to support the transition to electric vehicles.

However, questions arise about Moon’s motivations, as he received £10,000 from Danny Luhde-Thompson, whose firm Quadrature invests heavily in electric vehicles. Should Moon have disclosed this financial tie? Prime Minister Keir Starmer, once nicknamed 'Never Here Keir,' is now being referred to as 'The Buck Never Stops Here Keir' after sacking Olly Robbins. The Select Committee’s interrogation of Robbins featured Tory MP Aphra Brandreth, whose father, Gyles Brandreth, shared a humorous anecdote about canvassing for her.

He recounted knocking on a door where a grumpy man in pyjamas answered, questioning Gyles’ claim that his daughter offered 'integrity and intelligence.

' The man’s response: 'Are you sure she’s your daughter? ' Meanwhile, King Charles faces a diplomatic challenge as he attends a state banquet hosted by President Trump at the White House. With topics like war, oil, the Royal Navy, Harry and Meghan, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Fergie, and Jeffrey Epstein off-limits, the King may rely on discussing the weather. Former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie joked, 'Huw Edwards announced as new US ambassador after successfully passing Labour vetting process.





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