End-of-Life Emergency Care Surges in England Amid Gaps in Community Support

A report by Marie Curie reveals a 21% rise in emergency department visits by terminally ill patients between 2014 and 2023, highlighting critical failures in community palliative care access.

Patients facing the end of their lives are increasingly turning to emergency services due to inconsistent access to community-based support, according to a stark new report. The charity Marie Curie warns that gaps in round-the-clock care closer to home are forcing families to rely on urgent and emergency departments when alternative support is unavailable.

Statistics Show Sharp Rise in Hospital Visits

Analysis shared with the Press Association by Marie Curie and experts at King's College London indicates that emergency care support for people in their last year of life has grown significantly. In 2023, individuals in the final year of their lives accounted for almost 770,000 ambulance trips to emergency departments, more than one million visits to A&E units, and nearly 890,000 emergency admissions.

Also read AI-enabled Mayo Clinic tool supports individualized patient care decisions

These visits consumed 11.5 million unplanned hospital bed days, placing a substantial strain on NHS resources. The data shows that emergency department visits involving this demographic increased by 21% between 2014 and 2023, rising from 900,295 to 1,089,365. During the same period, ambulance transfers to A&E rose from 696,395 to 769,545, while unplanned admissions climbed from 835,960 to 889,920.

Researchers found that between 2014 and 2023, one in every 14 emergency department attendances, or 7%, involved someone in their last year of life. This group accounted for 19% of ambulance transfers to hospital, 18% of unplanned hospital admissions, and a massive 29% of all unplanned bed days.

Advertisement

Community Care Gaps Drive Hospital Dependence

The report attributes the rise in emergency admissions to several systemic factors, including inconsistent access to community support, workforce constraints, and the delayed identification of patients entering the final stages of life. Experts emphasize that too many individuals are identified as being in the last part of their lives too late, leaving families with nowhere else to turn during crises.

Dr Sam Royston, executive director of research and policy at Marie Curie, highlighted the human cost behind these statistics. He noted that behind the numbers are patients and families who called ambulances or visited hospitals simply because there was no other option available. Access to care closer to home varies significantly across the country, particularly outside normal working hours, resulting in unequal care at the end of life.

Personal Stories Highlight Systemic Strain

The human impact of these systemic failures is illustrated by the experience of retired GP Shan Newhouse, who cared for her husband Grant, a former teacher, before he died from pancreatic cancer in 2024 at age 69. Newhouse recalled that four or five weeks before Grant's death, they had to visit the emergency department on two consecutive nights due to his severe vomiting and illness.

Despite doctors being aware of Grant's condition, they could not find a bed, forcing him to lie across chairs in the department. Newhouse described the scene as a system completely overwhelmed and working desperately to cope, reflecting the broader national crisis in end-of-life support infrastructure and staffing.

Advertisement

Call for Investment to Reduce Hospital Admissions

The report outlines ambitions to reduce urgent hospital admissions among people approaching the end of their lives by 10%. If this reduction target were applied to 2023 hospital activity, it would equate to approximately 89,000 fewer unplanned hospital admissions and 1.15 million fewer hospital bed days each year. Experts argue that investing in end-of-life and palliative care could alleviate pressure on busy emergency services.

Marie Curie is calling on the Government to relieve growing pressure on hospitals in England by investing in a transformation fund for palliative and end-of-life care. Dr Royston stated that such a fund would help redesign services, reduce unnecessary hospital visits, and ensure more people receive support at home. He emphasized that the choice is clear: invest now to prevent families from being left without support in a crisis.

Dr Joanna Davies, senior author of the paper from King's College London, stressed that improvements in palliative and end-of-life care must be central to efforts to reduce avoidable hospital use. Meanwhile, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson acknowledged the incredible work done by hospices like Marie Curie, expressing a desire to support them as best as possible.