Endangered Names Report: Vintage Revival and Naming Trends

The news text focuses on the newly released Endangered Names Report by Choice Mutual, which analyzes long-term Social Security Administration data to examine the trends in parents' choice of names. The report reveals a striking shift in parents' preferences, particularly for Boomer names like Ronald, Jerry, Linda, and Deborah, which are now on the brink of disappearing entirely. The report also highlights a vintage revival among modern parents, inspired by early 20th-century names that are experiencing a remarkable resurgence in popularity.

According to Choice Mutual’s recently released Endangered Names Report , many of the once-popular names from the Baby Boomer era are now on the decline, and some are even becoming endangered.

The report analyzed Social Security Administration data spanning over a century, revealing a striking shift in parents' choices. The authors of the report also discuss a surprising trend of parents looking to the past for inspiration, reviving vintage names that had fallen out of favor but are now enjoying a remarkable resurgence. The report highlights the cyclical nature of baby name trends and the powerful influence of nostalgia on parents' naming choices





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Chose Mutual Endangered Names Report Boomer Names Vintage Revival Naming Trends Vintage Names

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