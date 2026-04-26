Endrick's Father Criticizes Real Madrid's Handling of Son, Credits Wife for Lyon Loan

Douglas Sousa, Endrick’s father, has voiced concerns over Real Madrid’s management of his son, stating the club took away his ‘playground’. He also praised his wife, Gabriely Miranda, for her role in securing the loan move to Lyon, where Endrick has rediscovered his form.

The father of Brazilian football sensation Endrick has publicly criticized Real Madrid 's handling of his son, asserting that the club stifled the young player's development and effectively removed his opportunity to flourish during his initial period in Spain.

Douglas Sousa, Endrick’s father, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the limited playing time afforded to his son under the management of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid. He likened the situation to depriving a child of their playground, emphasizing that Endrick’s fundamental need is to play football consistently. This lack of regular first-team action led to a winter loan move to Lyon, a decision now widely seen as transformative for the player’s form and overall well-being.

The pivotal role played by Endrick’s wife, Gabriely Miranda, in securing the loan transfer to Lyon was also highlighted by Sousa. He revealed that Miranda was a driving force in the negotiations, prioritizing her husband’s happiness and the necessity for consistent game time. This demonstrates a strong family unit actively involved in managing the young player’s career and ensuring his emotional and professional needs are met.

Since joining Lyon, Endrick has experienced a remarkable resurgence, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in just 18 matches. This dramatic improvement in performance underscores the importance of regular playing time for a developing talent like Endrick. His recent performance against Paris Saint-Germain, where he both scored and assisted, has further solidified his position as a key player for Lyon and has reignited discussions about his potential for the Brazilian national team.

Sousa believes that Endrick’s current form is a direct result of rediscovering the joy of playing football. He reiterated Endrick’s own sentiment that the football pitch is his ‘playground’ and that being denied consistent opportunities at Real Madrid was detrimental to his development. The family’s happiness with Endrick’s situation at Lyon is palpable, and they are optimistic about his future.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, Sousa believes that Endrick’s performances are sending a clear message to the national team coaching staff. He also noted that Carlo Ancelotti, the Real Madrid manager, should closely monitor Endrick’s progress. Sousa stressed the importance of Endrick maintaining his humility and focus in the remaining weeks of the season, believing that continued strong performances will warrant a place in the World Cup squad.

The situation serves as a cautionary tale for major clubs regarding the delicate balance between managing young talent and providing them with the necessary opportunities to thrive. It also highlights the significant influence of family support and a player’s mental well-being on their performance





goal / 🏆 59. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Endrick Real Madrid Lyon Brazilian Football Xabi Alonso

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

By taking on Trump, Harry is a stronger voice for the UK than his fatherThe Duke of Sussex's strength of character should have British politicians hanging their heads in shame

Read more »

WWE star Paige makes harrowing suicide admission as she admits comment from father saved her lifePaige made the emotional admission after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Read more »

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Predictions: Visitors to claim the pointsExplore our soccer expert’s Real Betis vs Real Madrid predictions, pre Friday’s 3:00pm ET LaLiga clash (04/24).

Read more »

Real Madrid's Title Hopes Dim After Late Betis EqualiserReal Madrid's chances of winning La Liga are fading after a 93rd-minute equaliser from Real Betis in a 1-1 draw. Barcelona can now extend their lead to 11 points, making a Real Madrid title win highly unlikely. The result adds pressure on manager Alvaro Arbeloa as Real face a trophyless season.

Read more »

Father Found Dead in Woods Weeks After Son's BirthA 28-year-old father from Ebbw Vale, Wales, tragically died by suicide after struggling with mental health issues just weeks after the birth of his son. The inquest revealed contributing factors and a community mourning his loss.

Read more »

Arsenal vs Lyon: Why Chloe Kelly is not an automatic starter before Champions League semi-finalBBC Sport discusses why Lionesses hero Chloe Kelly is not guaranteed a spot for club or country.

Read more »