Enea Bastianini: KTM package has limits, thanks Tech3 for patience

Tech3 MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini discusses the current KTM package's limits after his recovery to seventh in the French Grand Prix, where he crashed during qualifying and sprint stages. He thanks his Tech3 team for their patience and support.

Tech3 MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini says his recovery to seventh in the French Grand Prix exposed "some limits" to the current KTM package. The Italian harmed his chances of getting into Q2 when he crashed during the first stage of qualifying on Saturday at Le Mans, which left him 14th on the grid.

He then crashed again during the sprint, but was able to recover to seventh in the main race last Sunday, albeit around five seconds down on top KTM. "It's complicated": Honda talks over six-bike MotoGP expansion for 202





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Motogp Enea Bastianini KTM French Grand Prix Limits Patience Confidence

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