Energy Secretary Ed Miliband Accepts Climate Change Committee's Eco Targets

The Climate Change Committee has set targets for the British public to eat 25 per cent less meat and a fifth less dairy in the next 14 years to meet the nation's eco targets. The Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, has accepted these targets, sparking concerns about the impact on the nation's diet and the environment.

Put down that loaded sausage and raise your hands in the air. Climate fanatic Ed Miliband , who already plans to cover an area the size of Bedfordshire with solar panels, may soon be after our meat and dairy addiction.

The Energy Secretary this week accepted the eco targets of a powerful unelected quango called the Climate Change Committee. The committee claims these targets cannot be met without big changes to the nation's diet in the next 14 years. It wants the British public to eat 25 per cent less meat than it does at present. Nor is it just our chipolatas, kebabs and roast beef they're after.

The amount of butter, cheese and milk we consume also needs to drop, allegedly, by a fifth. Can you believe it? Lardy be. On hearing this news, one's immediate suspicion was that oddball Ed, like the deluded geek Malvolio in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, was exacting revenge on an unkind world.

Eleven years ago Mr Miliband's dreams of becoming prime minister were dented by an unfortunate photograph of him grappling with a bacon sandwich. The Energy Secretary this week accepted the eco targets of a powerful unelected quango called the Climate Change Committee. Eleven years ago Mr Miliband's dreams of becoming prime minister were dented by an unfortunate photograph of him grappling with a bacon sandwich, writes Quentin Letts.

If the Climate Change Committee's 'pathway' to lower emissions is the next thing to be accepted by Whitehall, bacon sandwiches may become as rare as nesting ospreys. At which point Mr Miliband could waggle a bony forefinger at his 2015 tormentors and say 'vengeance is mine'. Climate campaigners insist that cutbacks on meat and dairy are necessary because, to put this as delicately as possible, grazing animals create hot air.

Ermintrude the cow parps away while digesting her grass and that produces methane, a greenhouse gas. They therefore want us all to lay off the meat and to eat more vegetables. More lentils and beans. Er, might that not have its own trombone-ish consequences?

This is not the only complication. As another public body, the Agricultural and Horticulture Development Board, has pointed out, 'many plant-based meat and dairy alternatives undergo extensive processing, requiring significant energy input and long supply chains, all of which contribute to their environmental footprint'. At the supermarket, you may have spotted shimmeringly pink stuff that looks weirdly like streaky bacon but is in fact entirely meat-free. Such substances do not grow in kitchen gardens.

They are invented in laboratories and are glued together in vast, steaming factory vats, sometimes on the other side of the world, which are powered by electricity or gas or even coal. These 'green' products must then be placed in the holds of oil-fuelled ships. So how accurate are these claims that a vegetarian diet will be more eco-friendly than home-reared meat?

At my local butcher in Fownhope, Herefordshire, I can buy superb free-range beef, lamb and pork and take it home in nothing more than a sheet of greaseproof paper. Those veggie alternatives that the Climate Change Committee would have us eat instead of meat - the fake bacon, bogus burgers and make-believe meatballs - are sold in thick plastic and have ingredient lists to make even an experienced chemist boggle. Forget about ozone layers.

What are they doing to our innards? At the supermarket, you may have spotted shimmeringly pink stuff that looks weirdly like streaky bacon but is in fact entirely meat-free. The committee also talks opaquely of households being encouraged to explore not just legumes and plant-based options but also 'more novel alternative proteins'. This seems to be a coy reference to insects such as mealworms and locusts.

Forget pork crackling. Have a nice crunchy cricket instead. Offer such a choice on the doorsteps of the Makerfield by-election and see what the locals say. Not that democratic politics much comes into this matter.

The nanny-ish Climate Change Committee was created in 2008, when Gordon Brown was prime minister. It is not parliamentary. It is not elected. Its members are appointed by Whitehall and they have, over the years, swanned through life with remarkably little public scrutiny.

The committee's function is to offer ministers politically independent advice on how to make us a low-carbon country, as required by the Climate Change Act of that same year. The committee comes up with targets which ministers can accept or ignore. They tend to be accepted without demur. The committee also devises proposals on how its ambitious targets can be achieved.

This is what is called 'the pathway'. Mr Miliband insists that he might yet reject the latest pathway but we will believe that when it happens. Previous ministers who did not comply with enough of a pathway found themselves facing legal action





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