The Energy sector posts 151% earnings growth in Q3, driven by refiners and high oil prices. Valero, Phillips 66, and ONEOK lead gains as upstream firms see mixed results.

The Energy sector emerged as the top-performing group in the S&P 500 during the third quarter, reporting a staggering 151.2% year-over-year increase in earnings. This surge was primarily fueled by oil prices that averaged $85.68 per barrel, which marked a significant 32% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Refining and marketing companies were the main drivers of this success, with their collective earnings skyrocketing by 542%.

Refiners Drive Massive Earnings Surge

Valero and Phillips 66 delivered exceptional financial results during this period. Valero reported earnings of $6.8 billion, which was six times its profit from the prior year. Meanwhile, Phillips 66 operated its plants at an impressive 98% of capacity, maximizing output in a high-demand environment. These operational efficiencies allowed major refiners to capture the full benefit of rising crude oil prices and improved refining margins.

Also read I Swear Dominates Scottish Baftas with Three Top Awards in Glasgow

ONEOK Raises Guidance and Spending

ONEOK reported a 63-cent earnings beat per share, although 53 cents of that improvement came from a one-time non-cash tax benefit related to a corporate reorganization. Despite this adjustment, the company still outperformed consensus estimates. In response to record Permian volumes, ONEOK raised its annual adjusted EBITDA midpoint by $200 million to $8.55 billion and projected earnings of $6.30 per diluted share.

Upstream Firms Show Mixed Performance

While refiners thrived, upstream producers faced more complex dynamics. Exxon and Chevron saw their earnings decline from the second quarter, indicating that higher prices alone did not guarantee growth across all sub-sectors. Occidental Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share, beating consensus by 57 cents, while APA Corporation beat its Permian production targets using extra cash to buy back shares and reduce debt.

Advertisement

Future Capital Expenditures and Expansion

ONEOK announced an increase in capital expenditure to approximately $3.5 billion to accelerate the construction of the Cutter II processing plant and a Delaware Basin natural gas liquids expansion. This expansion will add 245,000 barrels per day of takeaway capacity by the third quarter of 2027. Additionally, the company plans to open a 400,000-barrel-per-day LPG export terminal at Texas City in early 2028.

Market Outlook and Debt Reduction Strategies

The broader U.S. market has reported 31.9% year-over-year average earnings growth for the third consecutive quarter, with all 11 sectors posting positive results. Energy leads with 151.2% growth, while IT and materials follow with double-digit increases. Companies like Occidental are focusing on debt reduction, aiming to cut principal debt to $6 billion, which is expected to generate approximately $740 million in annual interest savings.