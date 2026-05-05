Engineer Accused of Faking Injuries in £5million Lawsuit

A man suing for £5million after a motorbike crash is accused of exaggerating his injuries after being filmed walking normally on CCTV. The insurance company claims he is a 'malingerer' attempting to inflate his claim.

An engineer is facing accusations of fabricating the severity of his injuries in a £5million lawsuit against an insurance company following a 2019 motorbike accident .

Grant Greening-Steer claims he sustained a fractured spine and traumatic brain injury when a car driven by Derek Ainge collided with his Yamaha motorbike in New Milton, Hampshire. He alleges these injuries have prevented him from working and necessitate the use of a mobility scooter, alongside difficulties with everyday tasks like managing laces and buttons.

However, surveillance footage obtained by the defendant's legal team reportedly shows Mr. Greening-Steer walking normally, leading them to argue he is deliberately exaggerating his condition to inflate his claim. The defense contends that the footage demonstrates a reasonable functional recovery and accuses Mr. Greening-Steer of being a malingerer. The claimant is seeking approximately £5million in damages, including a £160,000 allowance for dog walking services.

The defendant's lawyers argue the actual value of the claim should be significantly lower, around £112,022, and have requested the case be dismissed due to alleged dishonesty. They presented evidence from neurosurgeons who reviewed the surveillance footage and concluded that Mr. Greening-Steer is consciously exaggerating his symptoms to enhance the value of his claim. Medical records indicate a reasonable recovery within the first year post-accident, with Mr. Greening-Steer even returning to part-time work, including operating a forklift.

This contradicts his current claims of significant disability, which include difficulties with walking, balance, and fatigue. He describes needing mobility scooters, walking poles, and assistance with basic activities like bathing and carrying objects. The defense asserts that this dishonesty permeates the entire claim, which is based on the extent of his alleged disability and prognosis.

The case is currently underway in the High Court, with the central dispute revolving around the authenticity of Mr. Greening-Steer's reported symptoms and the extent of his functional limitations. The court will need to determine whether the surveillance footage provides conclusive evidence of exaggeration and whether the claimant's claims are credible. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for similar personal injury claims and the scrutiny applied to assessing the validity of reported symptoms.

The defense emphasized that the claimant's dishonesty was apparent from the beginning and throughout the entire claim process, casting doubt on the veracity of his entire account of his injuries and their impact on his life. They argue that the surveillance evidence directly contradicts his descriptions of his daily struggles and his inability to perform certain tasks.

The claimant's detailed account of his limitations, including problems with gait, fatigue, and basic activities, is now under intense scrutiny, with the defense seeking to demonstrate that these claims are unfounded and designed to maximize his financial gain. The case highlights the challenges involved in assessing subjective symptoms and the importance of objective evidence, such as surveillance footage, in resolving disputes over the extent of injuries and the appropriate level of compensation





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Lawsuit Insurance Fraud Motorbike Accident Injury Claim Surveillance Fraudulent Claim

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