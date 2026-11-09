Engineer Buries Boeing 737 Fuselage in Derbyshire Bunker

Derbyshire engineer Dave Billings has buried a Boeing 737 fuselage in his garden to create a dual-purpose nuclear bunker and underground party venue, costing him thousands in construction materials.

Derbyshire engineer Dave Billings has buried the fuselage of a decommissioned Boeing 737 aircraft in his back garden to create a sophisticated underground sanctuary that functions as both a nuclear war bunker and an elaborate party pad. The four-and-a-half-foot-tall structure of the Bmibaby Boeing 737 -500 was purchased on Facebook in December 2025 for a fraction of its original value and hauled to the Hilton property for £4,000 in transport costs alone.

Underground Aviation Bunker Design

The three-ton aircraft body now sits two-and-a-half feet underground, integrated into an ambitious underground complex that Billings has been developing for years beneath his home in Hilton. The project draws heavy inspiration from the classic World War II film The Great Escape, featuring a maze of tunnels, secret chambers, and hidden entrances designed to keep the family safe and entertained in any scenario. The fuselage serves as the central chamber of this subterranean hideout, offering a unique architectural centerpiece for the multi-purpose survival space.

Also read Bmibaby plane lifted into Hilton back garden as underground bunker takes shape

Budget and Construction Expenses

Billings estimates the entire project has cost £50,000 so far, with additional funds required to complete the burial process. He projects a further £8,000 for concrete, £3,000 for reinforcing mesh, and £2,000 in insulation before the aircraft is fully submerged and secured underground. These construction costs do not include the food, drink, and beer he plans to stock inside the facility, which he intends to fill with supplies sufficient for three to six months of isolation. The engineer notes that while the primary motivation is fun, the structural integrity is built for serious survival scenarios.

Survival Capabilities and Systems

The underground aviation bunker is equipped with comprehensive survival systems, including electricity, water access via a borehole, and a dedicated ventilation system. Billings plans to install solar panels on the surface above the buried fuselage to support off-grid power needs. The aircraft toilet will be converted into a functional restroom connected to the property septic tank, ensuring sanitation remains viable for extended periods. If necessary, the facility could sustain Billings and his family for up to three months without external supply lines, depending on the quantity of stored provisions.

Advertisement

Family Involvement and Access Points

Access to the underground sanctuary will be controlled through a lift shaft hidden inside a traditional red phone box installed on the property. Billings reports that while his eight-year-old son Oliver, who is obsessed with planes, supported the idea immediately, convincing his wife Beth took more time. Beth initially questioned the expenditure on what she considered junk but has since warmed to the vision of a functional, dual-use space. Billings acknowledges that if the project were purely for doomsday preparedness, he would focus entirely on survival logistics rather than entertainment features.

Future Timeline and Completion

The ambitious engineering project is documented on Billings YouTube channel Tornado Dave, where he shares updates on the construction progress. He expects to complete the burial and final installations by next February, adhering to a firm deadline set by his wife. Beth has requested that the bunker be finished before their tenth wedding anniversary, providing Billings with a clear target date to wrap up the civil engineering works. The final result will be a fully integrated survival shelter that doubles as a unique recreational space for gatherings and relaxation.