England beat Japan 78-15 as Will Joseph scores five tries on Test return

Will Joseph scored five tries on his first England appearance since 2022 as England thrashed Japan 78-15 at Twickenham in the Nations Championship, with Japan's Harry Hockings shown a 20-minute red card.

Will Joseph scored five tries on his first England appearance since 2022 as England thrashed Japan 78-15 at Twickenham in the Nations Championship on Saturday.

Joseph, whose early season form for Gloucester earned him a recall, equalled the England record for tries in a single match. Douglas Lambert, Rory Underwood, Josh Lewsey and Henry Arundell are the only other England players to have scored five tries in one game. Japan were vastly over-matched and could not reproduce the ball movement and quickfire rucks that have made them a threat to major powers in the past.

Also read England v Japan: Henry Pollock, Max Ojomoh and Will Joseph start

England Dominate After Early Japan Red Card

The visitors were reduced to 14 players after just a minute when lock Harry Hockings caught Ellis Genge with a shoulder to the head. Hockings, upright into the collision, was shown a 20-minute red card on review. England raced out to a 32-3 lead inside 20 minutes and never eased up. Joseph, tasked with bringing the pace and power lost through Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's injury, crossed almost immediately after a Television Match Official review found nothing wrong in the build-up.

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Henry Pollock made yards and Max Ojomoh's slick mis-pass opened space for the score. Ojomoh, making his first appearance since an excellent performance against Argentina 12 months ago, was smart and sharp in midfield. The Bath centre burst into space to help set up Joseph's second try and his slick hands opened a corridor for Joseph's acrobatic fourth.

Joe Cokanasiga-style power from Genge, who splattered number eight Jack Cornelsen on a fearsome charge to the line, gave England an obvious edge up front. Big carries from George Martin and Asher Opoku-Fordjour set up a prime platform for Freddie Steward to bowl over Riku Kitahara for a try. Ben Earl finished at the back of a stampeding driving maul to bring up a 49-10 half-time scoreline, and George Martin barged over from short range early in the second half.

Joseph Equals Record With Fifth Try

Joseph then snaffled an interception to grab his record-equalling fifth try, trotting in while his brother and former England centre Jonathan Joseph watched from his pitchside role as an in-stadium presenter. England scored 13 tries in total, with Joseph (five), Freddie Steward, Ellis Genge, Cadan Murley, Ben Earl, George Martin, Ben Curry, Marcus Smith and Greg Fisilau touching down. Japan scored tries through lock Warner Dearns and replacement prop Opeti Helu.

England's points total would have been 16 greater had eight conversions not been missed, with George Ford missing six and Henry Slade two. Marcus Smith was given a rare chance to run at fly-half after replacing Ford on 57 minutes. With the game breaking up and replacements disrupting rhythm, it was hard for the Harlequins man to impose much of a pattern, but he drifted nicely outside an onrushing tackler to get on the scoresheet.

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Eddie Jones Faces Grim Return to Twickenham

Northampton scrum-half Archie McParland made his debut as a replacement. Replacement Greg Fisilau's pair of wince-inducing hits and burrowing try added intrigue to the back-row equation. For Japan, it was a sombre return for former England head coach Eddie Jones to Twickenham. Jones, who coached England for nearly seven years from 2016, looked increasingly grim-faced in the coaches box as his side fell well short of professional standards.

Henry Pollock, afforded only his second start in his eye-catching England career, carried gamely but did not have the impact he has shown so often off the bench. Joseph's comeback follows four years out of the Test game. A teenage Joseph made his debut as a late replacement against Australia four years ago.

England Target Fast Starts Against New Zealand

Since then he endured his boyhood club London Irish going bust, an underwhelming spell at Harlequins and the loss of hearing in his left ear after an auto-immune reaction. England have targeted fast starts this autumn and tore into Japan with relish. Last year's victory over New Zealand was one of the high points of head coach Steve Borthwick's regime.

England came into the autumn as underdogs for this year's rematch, but the teams' performances this weekend suggest those odds are narrowing, and perhaps flipping in the hosts' favour. England next face New Zealand in their third Nations Championship Test at Allianz Stadium Twickenham on Saturday, November 21 at 2.10pm. Japan travel to face Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh for their next Test, also on Saturday, November 21 at 2.10pm.