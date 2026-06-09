England and Nike Unveil Retro-Inspired Energy Top Ahead of 2026 World Cup

England and Nike have released a retro-inspired lifestyle shirt, the Nike Energy Top, as part of a new collection. The product is not intended for match play but draws on 1990s design cues. The article details pricing, available discounts through TopCashback and Kitbag, and presents mixed fan reactions to the aesthetic.

England and Nike have collaborated to launch a distinctive retro-inspired shirt ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although it will not be worn during the tournament.

As the first match of this year's kick-off draws near, the Three Lions have introduced the England Nike Energy Top. This piece is part of the new England Nike Energy Pack lifestyle collection. The blue shirt features design details inspired by the 1990s, including oversized Nike branding and an all-over graphic print showcasing England iconography similar to that on recent World Cup strips.

It is constructed with Nike Dri-FIT technology and has a relaxed retro fit, which Nike describes as bringing vintage football culture into the modern era. The Energy Top typically retails for £69.99 through direct retailers such as Fanatics or the England Official Store.

However, fans can obtain a discount exceeding £16 by signing up for a free TopCashback account to receive a £15 welcome bonus along with cashback when purchasing from the England store. By combining these offers, the effective price of the England Nike Energy Top becomes £53.77 after cashback, representing a total reduction of £16.22, or about 23% off the standard price.

This promotional offer is limited to new TopCashback members; existing members will still earn cashback, lowering the cost to £68.77. It should be noted that the England store also imposes a £4.95 charge for standard delivery. The England Nike Energy Pack includes additional items: the England Nike Energy Jacket priced at £89.99, designed with Nike Dri-FIT technology, featuring 1990s-inspired styling, a red, white, and blue pattern, and 'ENGLAND' printed on the back above the Nike swoosh.

The collection is completed by the matching England Nike Energy Pants at £79.99, which display the national team crest on the right leg. Separately, England supporters can enjoy a 20% discount on the entire England Retro collection at Kitbag by using the code RETRO20 before the offer expires this week, on Thursday, June 11. This deal applies to more than 16 classic England shirts. Public reaction to the England Nike Energy Top has been mixed.

Some fans have praised it as 'beautiful' and the 'best' England kit so far, with one comment on X stating: 'Beautiful kit. The best so far.

' Others were less enthusiastic, with remarks such as: 'The state of that. ' and 'The sizing feels really great. Above all, the colour is incredibly beautiful.

' The launch of this retro-inspired lifestyle product highlights the ongoing commercial strategies surrounding national team branding, distinct from on-field kits, while fan responses illustrate the diverse aesthetic preferences within the supporter base





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England National Team Nike Retro Shirt Energy Pack Fan Merchandise Cashback Discount

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