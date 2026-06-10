England and Scotland Fans Opt for European Cruises and Holidays Over Costly World Cup Travel

Facing steep travel costs to attend the World Cup in North America, many England and Scotland supporters are choosing European holidays and cruises with live match screenings instead. This shift has prompted resorts and cruise lines to create dedicated fan zones, extended hours, and premium viewing experiences, often at a lower price point than the full tournament trip. The trend highlights how fans are adapting to financial and logistical challenges while still seeking a communal atmosphere to enjoy the competition.

England and Scotland supporters who find the cost of traveling to the World Cup prohibitive are increasingly turning to European sun holidays and cruise packages as alternative ways to follow the tournament.

Approximately 65,000 UK fans have splashed out on tickets, flights, and hotels to experience the matches in person across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, many others have decided against spending thousands of pounds to journey across three countries and four time zones, especially as the competition kicks off this Thursday. While some plan to adjust their sleep and work schedules to watch from home, others are swapping their living room sofas for Mediterranean sun loungers.

Cruise booking firms report robust demand for last-minute sailings where the World Cup will be broadcast, allowing fans to catch every match at any hour. According to EasyJet Holidays, more than a quarter (27%) of supporters are scheduling a 'fan-cation'-taking time off to view the games on television while abroad. Astonishingly, the same percentage admitted to arguments with partners or relatives about watching matches while away, with the figure spiking at 49% among 25- to 34-year-olds.

Hotels across Europe are courting British fans by marketing themselves as 'tournament-ready' resorts, featuring extended all-inclusive hours and dedicated World Cup screening zones. For example, the Zeus Eleva Mirabello Bay in Crete offers extended all-inclusive hours for screenings with 'noise-conscious zoning'. In Fuerteventura, Alua Suites provides 'giant-screen stadium vibes' in a theatre, along with public viewing and private suite screenings.

The Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort and Spa in Turkey boasts an indoor lounge with English-language broadcasts and a guarantee to show every match, while the Acrogiali Beach Hotel in Mykonos will set up big screens next to the beach. Package holiday firms note that 59% of fans would pay a premium of up to £100 per person for a resort that guarantees a dedicated tournament hub.

Major cruise operators-including Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, and Ambassador-are also jumping on the trend, planning live broadcasts on giant poolside screens and in designated lounges. Travel agency Iglu Cruise confirmed that matches will be shown live across these fleets, transforming top decks and onboard sports bars into fan zones at sea. Sample offers include a £1,829-per-person 12-night cruise on Norwegian Viva from the Greek islands to Istanbul with a stop in Venice starting July 1.

A no-fly option from Tilbury on Ambassador's Ambience ship to the Norwegian Fjords costs £1,028 per person for 11 nights from June 25. Royal Caribbean's seven-night cruise on Brilliance of the Seas across the Greek islands and Italy starts at £1,588 per person from July 6. Dave Mills, chief commercial officer for Iglu Cruise, remarked: 'Last-minute cruising where the World Cup games will be shown on board has seen strong demand.

The ease of a cruise, with all the interesting ports, on-board entertainment, and full board is a given, then on top of that, the option to follow all the games in one of the bars or on the pool deck means no hassle or stress.

' Meanwhile, England's national team has been preparing with a friendly against New Zealand in Tampa Bay, which they won 1-0. They have a final warm-up against Costa Rica in Orlando before moving to their tournament base in Kansas City. England's group stage matches are against Croatia in Dallas on June 17 at 9pm UK time, Ghana in Boston on June 23 at 9pm, and Panama in New Jersey on June 27 at 10pm.

Scotland will face Haiti in Boston on June 14 at 2am, Morocco in Boston on June 19 at 11pm, and Brazil in Miami on June 24 at 11pm. Fans of the Three Lions are hoping the journey ends in victory on July 19, which would bring an end to 60 years of hurt and secure England's second World Cup title since 1966





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