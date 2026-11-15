England Beat Spain 3-2 to End 43-Game Unbeaten Run in Nations League

England defeated Spain 3-2 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid to end the hosts' 43-game unbeaten streak and qualify for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

England ended Spain's historic 43-game unbeaten run with a hard-fought 3-2 victory during the UEFA Nations League Group Stage match at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on November 15. Thomas Tuchel's side overcame significant adversity, including playing with ten men for the final half-hour, to secure a statement win that propelled them into the quarter-finals as Group A3 winners.

England Scored Three Early Goals Against Spain

England established an unexpected three-goal lead through clinical finishing and high-intensity pressing that unsettled the World Cup champions from the opening whistle. Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 45th minute to give the visitors a deserved half-time advantage before Ezri Konsa and Ben White capitalized on defensive errors to extend the lead to 3-0 by the 58th minute.

Also read Tuchel to brief England players on Uefa anti-racism protocols before Spain match

The early dominance was spearheaded by Jude Bellingham, who orchestrated attacks and won a crucial corner that led to Konsa's header in the 53rd minute. Bellingham also provided the assist for White's strike in the 57th minute, showcasing the tactical synergy that allowed England to silence the home crowd and control the tempo of the game in Madrid.

Red Card Shifted Momentum in Spain's Favor

The match dynamics changed dramatically in the 63rd minute when Elliot Anderson received a red card for bringing down Lamine Yamal after a defensive lapse by Jarell Quansah. The dismissal forced England to defend their substantial lead under intense pressure as Spain, managed by Luis de la Fuente, began to apply relentless attacking pressure on the remaining ten men.

Advertisement

Spain reduced the deficit in the 75th minute when Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty kick following the foul that resulted in Anderson's sending off. The goal energized the home side, and substitute Nico Williams scored soon after to make it 3-2, creating a chaotic final period where England had to dig deep to protect their narrow margin against a resurgent Spanish team.

James Trafford Made Vital Saves to Secure Victory

Goalkeeper James Trafford, selected ahead of Jordan Pickford, produced several crucial saves to preserve the lead and secure the three points for England. His interventions, including a denial of Fermin Lopez, were instrumental in neutralizing Spain's increased attacking threat after the red card and ensuring the final whistle confirmed the historic upset over the unbeaten hosts.

England Advances to Nations League Quarter-Finals

The victory concluded a turbulent year for England that included a semi-final exit at the World Cup to Argentina and a bronze-medal finish against France. Thomas Tuchel's team now advances to the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, with the German coach's pre-match promise of making the impossible possible realized through a resilient performance that matched the intensity of their last-16 triumph in Mexico.

Final celebrations in Madrid highlighted the significance of the result, which validated the squad's unity and tactical discipline under pressure. England's ability to withstand a spirited Spanish comeback and maintain their composure underlines their growing status as a formidable force in international football heading into the next stage of the competition.