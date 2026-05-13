England blown off course in one-day international series against New Zealand by weather conditions

The weather disrupted England's bid to wrap up a one-day international series victory over New Zealand, with a rain-affected game in Northampton precluding any play.

England 's one-day international series victory over New Zealand bid was derailed by persistent showers, with Wednesday's game in Northampton washed out. Despite a thrilling one-wicket win in the series opener, England failed to secure a 2-0 lead at the time of the rain, seeing New Zealand retain their 1-0 advantage.

The two teams will now meet in three T20 internationals, starting in Derby on May 20 and featuring T20 World Cup and Women's T20 World Cup finalists. England's regular captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is currently out of action with a minor calf issue, while New Zealand are the reigning Women's T20 World Cup champions





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England One-Day International Series New Zealand Weather Disruption Left-Arm Spinner Sophie Ecclestone All-Rounder Alice Capsey Young Batter Jodi Grewcock Leg-Spinner Lauren Filer Sophie Ecclestone Alice Capsey Jodi Grewcock Lauren Filer Nat Sciver-Brunt T20 World Cup Women's T20 World Cup Dubai UAE New Zealand

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