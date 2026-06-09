England Captain Ben Stokes Faces Misses Second Test After Nightclub Incident With Teammate Gus Atkinson

England cricket captain Ben Stokes is set to miss the second Test against New Zealand after an early morning incident at a London nightclub involving teammate Gus Atkinson. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an investigation into a breach of team protocols, with an independent regulator now involved. The event, which saw an ECB security guard injured, adds to a series of disciplinary concerns for the national team and forces a reshuffle for the upcoming match at The Oval.

England cricket captain Ben Stokes is facing a potential ban from the upcoming second Test against New Zealand following an early morning incident at a London nightclub.

The event, which took place in the early hours of Monday, involved Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson and is currently under investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The incident occurred at the Rex Rooms in Chelsea, a venue hosting an end-of-season party for the Saracens rugby academy. Initial reports suggest that an altercation broke out, during which an ECB security guard was injured after an initial blow was aimed at Atkinson, sparking a melee.

While Stokes and Atkinson are understood to be physically unharmed, the breach of team protocols has serious repercussions. The ECB had imposed a midnight curfew on the England squad following disciplinary issues during the previous winter's Ashes tour, a measure that remains in effect. A statement released by the governing body confirmed that both players were present at the nightclub when the incident unfolded and that the Cricket Regulator, an independent body, has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing, and as a result, neither Stokes nor Atkinson is expected to be named in the squad for the second Test at The Oval, which begins on June 17. This development forces selectors Rob Key, Brendon McCullum, and Marcus North to urgently reconfigure the team, with all-rounder Harry Brook, who has recently navigated his own disciplinary probe, now likely to captain the side.

This incident is a significant blow to the ECB's efforts to rehabilitate the image of the England team, which has been marred by a series of behavioral controversies. The recent Ashes tour ended in a 4-1 defeat and was overshadowed by reports of a boozy mid-series trip to Noosa that was compared to a stag do. Videos circulated showing players such as Ben Duckett appearing intoxicated.

Separately, Harry Brook was fined and reprimanded for breaking curfew on Halloween night, an offense he initially tried to conceal, leading to further penalties for him and teammates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue. Stokes himself has a prior history, having been cleared of affray after a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017, which cost him a place in the subsequent Ashes series.

The timing is particularly ironic given that Stokes had recently given up alcohol for extended periods to improve his fitness after a facial injury. The ECB now faces the urgent task of restoring discipline as the team attempts to move past a turbulent winter and establish a more professional culture under the leadership of both the coaching staff and the players themselves





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Ben Stokes England Cricket Gus Atkinson ECB Nightclub Incident Discipline New Zealand Test Harry Brook Cricket Regulator Saracens Ashes Team Protocols

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