England Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt Set to Return from Injury Ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has given a key fitness update ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, revealing she is set to return from injury during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday. The England captain spoke of her excitement at the unique opportunity to play cricket on Waterloo Bridge, which was transformed into a pitch for the tournament's launch. Sciver-Brunt, who will focus on batting rather than bowling, believes the team has been well-prepared for the tournament through competitive series against New Zealand and India. She is confident that the team's collective skills and composure will help them navigate the pressures of the World Cup.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has provided a key fitness update ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, revealing she is set to return from injury during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday.

Sciver-Brunt, who suffered a calf tear in April, has been cleared to play by England head coach Charlotte Edwards and is eager to get back on the pitch. The England captain spoke of her excitement at the unique opportunity to play cricket on Waterloo Bridge, which was transformed into a pitch for the tournament's launch.

'I've been injured, which is very frustrating, but I'm back tomorrow to play against Australia,' Sciver-Brunt told the ICC. 'My calf is doing well. I have been through lots of training in the last week, and beyond that. The warm-up game tomorrow will be my first time back, so I'm really excited to get back out on the pitch.

' Sciver-Brunt, who will focus on batting rather than bowling, believes the team has been well-prepared for the tournament through competitive series against New Zealand and India. She is confident that the team's collective skills and composure will help them navigate the pressures of the World Cup.

'We've got lots of people who are really confident in what they're doing, and the skill development over the winter has been really impressive. We've got the tools for it. I think it's just recognising the moment at the time, and we're staying composed in that moment,' she said. England will hope to end a 17-year drought at the T20 World Cup by winning this year's tournament.

Sciver-Brunt is aware of the home crowd's expectations but is determined to keep the team focused and united.

'You get a bit more noise from the crowd being the home side, and experience that energy that the crowd gives you. The home fans will be expecting us to do well, but hopefully we can stay in our bubble in the team and focus on everything that we've done so well in the last couple of series we have played and beyond,' she said





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ICC Women's T20 World Cup Nat Sciver-Brunt England Cricket Injury Fitness Update Warm-Up Match Australia Waterloo Bridge Pressure Team Unity

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