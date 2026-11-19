England white-ball coach Brendon McCullum wants batters Harry Brook and Tom Banton to develop as spin-bowling options for next year's 50-over World Cup in southern Africa.

England white-ball coach Brendon McCullum plans to use batters Tom Banton and Harry Brook as spin-bowling options in the one-day international side. McCullum and captain Brook, 27, are preparing England for next year's 50-over World Cup, which takes place in southern Africa.

It has been a winter of mixed performances for the side, who suffered disappointing defeats by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the tri-series before an impressive win. With the World Cup taking place across different venues in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, McCullum referenced the need to develop the duo as part-time bowlers in potentially contrasting conditions. These guys are talented, there is something there, said McCullum.

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Developing Part-Time Bowlers For World Cup

We are looking at a World Cup in 12 months' time, and no one knows what the conditions are going to be like. You could end up on a pitch that is exploding and need some options. We will keep encouraging them to do that. That World Cup is potentially 13 games in three different countries, fresh pitches, there's not much data on how those pitches will play, no one really knows.

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It's like your bowlers - you encourage them to practise batting, because we have seen the likes of Gus Atkinson, how valuable his runs have been for us. In recent games, McCullum has opted for one frontline spinner in England's XI and left-armer Liam Dawson has been preferred over veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid. Will Jacks and Joe Root have been used as part-timers, which is a role that Jacob Bethell would also be likely to fulfil if selected.

Brook has occasionally bowled medium-pace in Tests, but bowled for the first time in his ODI career in England's win at Hobart on Wednesday, taking the final wicket of Spencer Johnson with his new style of off-spin. Banton, who is also a wicketkeeper, bowled in England's warm-up game against Western Australia in Perth and claimed the wicket of former Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar.

Brook And Banton Show Spin Bowling Skills

McCullum made the comparison to spin-bowling all-rounders from his native New Zealand, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell, who are also wicketkeepers by trade but have established themselves as spinners in all formats after experimenting in training. England are likely to need that flexibility for the World Cup, where only 15 players are allowed in a squad. Their tour of Australia continues with five T20s, the first of which takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

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