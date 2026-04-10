England Cricketer Ollie Robinson and Wife Mia Baker Expecting First Child After Overcoming Miscarriage

Ollie Robinson, the England cricket star, and his influencer wife Mia Baker are excitedly anticipating the arrival of their first child. The news comes after the couple, who married last year, experienced a miscarriage. They share their joy, resilience, and the strength of their relationship in this exclusive announcement.

England cricketer Ollie Robinson and his influencer wife Mia Baker are joyfully anticipating the arrival of their first child together, the Daily Mail has exclusively learned. The announcement comes after the couple, who married last year, experienced the heartache of a miscarriage. Ollie, already a father, shared his emotions, stating that the subsequent pregnancy in December brought immense excitement mixed with understandable apprehension.

He revealed, 'After our sad news last summer, we got the amazing news in December that Mia was pregnant again. It came with a lot of excitement, but also some fear and anxiety after all we had already been through. As soon as we could, we went for a reassurance scan. Seeing the baby's heartbeat was a feeling like no other, just pure relief for both of us. The happiest tears and a moment we'll never forget.' Mia, who is already 20 weeks pregnant, added insight into their experience, noting how common miscarriages are and how opening up about it helped her. She also expressed gratitude for the support she received, particularly from Ollie's mother. The couple has managed to keep this happy news private while Ollie was busy with work commitments. \The couple's journey to parenthood has been a blend of joy and overcoming past challenges. They have formed a close bond, with positive relationships, particularly with Ollie's daughter from a previous relationship. Mia has embraced the role of a stepmother, and Ollie's daughter is excited about becoming a big sister, as Mia noted. Ollie had a previous long-term relationship and was due to marry his former fiancée before their split. Mia said, 'It's so special seeing how excited Ollie's Daughter is about becoming a big sister. She already loves talking to the baby, which makes it all feel very real, and makes us even more excited about growing our family together.' Ollie added that he knew Mia would be an amazing mother after seeing her with his daughter. Mia, who works in the content creation and sports presenting field, initially met Ollie in 2023. She shares snippets of her life, interviews top stars from the sports world, and has a significant following on Instagram. \Ollie and Mia's relationship blossomed quickly, built upon mutual respect and shared values. Mia mentioned that honesty has been a cornerstone of their relationship. Mia said, 'We were really lucky to meet at a time when we both had been through a lot personally, and quickly realised we shared many of the same values and ambitions. From the beginning, honesty has been the foundation of our relationship. Because we both work in sport and travel a lot, time together has always been something we really value. Our first date was a walk around Hyde Park with a coffee, nothing extravagant, and we just talked for hours. Ollie is incredibly kind and thoughtful, and I feel very lucky to have that in a partner. Sometimes you just know you've found your person. It's hard to explain, but anyone who's felt it will understand.' They share a deep connection rooted in their passion for sport. Ollie, a renowned cricketer known for his right-arm medium-pace bowling, has faced scrutiny over his fitness, despite his aspiration to represent England again. They have been together for two years, getting engaged in September 2024 and marrying last year. The proposal was a memorable moment for Mia, a surprise proposal organized after a dinner with friends and family for her 30th birthday, that she cherishes. This couple's story shows a bond built on shared interests and the strengthening of their family, embracing new life and shared experience





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ollie Robinson Mia Baker Pregnancy Miscarriage Cricket Influencer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aston Villa player ratings vs Bologna: Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers shine in dominant away victoryDetailed Aston Villa player ratings from their 3-1 win over Bologna. Tactical analysis of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Unai Emery's masterclass.

Read more »

Made in Chelsea's Ollie Locke Plots Nightclub Venture Amidst Financial Crisis and DenialsReality TV star Ollie Locke, facing eviction and potential bankruptcy, is reportedly planning a new nightclub in London, but faces denials from his purported business partner. The venture emerges amidst the couple's financial troubles, raising questions about their priorities and the project's viability.

Read more »

Ollie Watkins: Aston Villa striker is man on mission but will England boss Thomas Tuchel take notice?Ollie Watkins' response to being dropped by England has been nothing short of emphatic, with two strikes in Bologna adding to his goal against West Ham before the international break.

Read more »

Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke Plots Nightclub Venture Amidst Financial Woes and Landlord DebtMade In Chelsea star Ollie Locke is planning to open a nightclub in West London, but faces significant financial difficulties and denial from a potential business partner. The reality TV personality and his husband, Gareth Locke, were evicted from their home, have a £25,000 rent debt, and are said to be at risk of bankruptcy.

Read more »

Stephen Robinson urges togetherness in Aberdeen fight to stave off relegationStephen Robinson calls for 'togetherness' amid his Aberdeen side's relegation battle, saying the time to 'scrutinise' things will be at the end of the season.

Read more »

Aston Villa fans convinced Ollie Watkins is destined for World Cup spot after Bologna interviewThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »