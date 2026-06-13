England Duo Acknowledge Need for Improvement After World Cup Win

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries secured their first victory as England's pair at the World Cup of Darts, defeating Spain 8-5 to reach the quarter-finals. However, they recognized subpar finishing and stressed the need to elevate their game to capture the title. They now prepare to face Wales, with Humphries drawing on past championship experience.

England 's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries admitted they need to improve their performance after securing their first victory as a duo at the World Cup of Darts.

The pair defeated Spain 8-5 in the last 16, advancing to the quarter-finals where they will face Wales. Despite the win, they missed 20 of 28 attempts at a double, highlighting areas for refinement. Humphries, a former champion with Michael Smith in 2024, emphasized the increased pressure this year but expressed confidence in building on the win.

The quarter-final against Wales, featuring Jonny Clayton and Nick Kenny, is scheduled for Sunday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action from 12pm





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World Cup Of Darts Luke Littler Luke Humphries England Wales

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