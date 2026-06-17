England Fans Banned from Bringing War Memorial Flags with Rifle Silhouette into World Cup Stadiums

FIFA rules prohibit flags featuring a soldier holding a rifle, citing sensitive or political content. England fans also face ejection for anti-Starmer chants.

England fans attending the World Cup in the United States have been warned that they cannot bring flags honouring British war dead into stadiums, because the flags feature a silhouette of a soldier holding a rifle.

A number of supporters whose St George's crosses include images of British servicemen have been denied permission to display them at venues, including the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where Thomas Tuchel's side take on Croatia on Wednesday night. The ban has sparked outrage among fans, especially given that the United States has laws allowing citizens to carry weapons.

However, it is understood that FIFA, rather than local authorities, has set the rules. Fans wishing to bring flags larger than 2 metres by 1.5 metres must obtain written permission before arriving at the stadium. As part of the application process, they are asked to send pictures of their flags.

Sources have disclosed that some fans were stunned when they were told that because the silhouette of the soldier on their flags was holding a rifle, they would be in breach of FIFA's regulations. One England fan in Dallas expressed frustration: It's madness.

I imagine if I wanted to go to a Walmart and buy an actual gun, there wouldn't be an issue, but I can't go into the stadium with a flag honouring those who gave their lives for our country because it features an image of a soldier holding a rifle. The FA has been liaising with FIFA to find a solution ahead of England's debut.

They have been told that fans can bring their flags to the stadium but should be prepared for stewards to deny entry. This puts impacted fans in a difficult position. Many have paid hundreds of pounds for specially-commissioned flags and would need to find somewhere safe to store them at short notice or miss the game entirely. Images of poppies on flags are permitted.

An FA spokesperson said: We have advised our fans that FIFA can prevent flags with sensitive or political content entering the stadiums. Our team are on hand at the ground to help review flags if needed to avoid any problems occurring.

Meanwhile, large sections of travelling supporters have been heard singing an anti-Prime Minister chant during England's second pre-tournament friendly in Orlando, and the chant is already being sung in bars and pubs around Dallas ahead of the Croatia match. Daily Mail Sport has seen one St George's Cross in the city that contains an offensive slur aimed at the under-fire Prime Minister.

FIFA rules aimed at making matches apolitical events prohibit banners, flags, apparel, or clothing deemed offensive, discriminatory, or political. The stadium code of conduct also warns fans not to use offensive language or gestures. Mexico's Football Association is thought to have been fined over $1 million over time due to continuous shouting of a homophobic slur by its fans. There is a strong feeling of discontent with the Prime Minister among large numbers of England's hardcore support.

The chant has been heard at numerous recent matches and appears to have made its way across the Atlantic for the World Cup. When England defeated Costa Rica 3-0 in Orlando last week, it was heard multiple times from a standing section behind one of the goals. On Monday night, it was being belted out at various venues, including the Fort Worth Stockyards, where many England fans had gathered.

One St George's Cross, seen by Daily Mail Sport, featured the message Keir Starmer is a n***e. The FA is aware of the situation and is monitoring the behaviour of fans





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