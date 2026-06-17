England Fans Get Second Chance at Nike x Palace Collection Ahead of World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Following a rapid sell-out, England supporters can again purchase items from the Nike x Palace collaboration, including the Pre Match Top and exclusive discounts, as the team prepares for its World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign against Croatia.

England supporters have been presented with a renewed opportunity to acquire pieces from the highly coveted Nike x Palace collaboration, following extraordinary consumer demand that caused most of the collection to sell out within minutes of its initial release.

This latest drop coincides with the countdown to England's World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign, offering fans a chance to own a unique slice of football and streetwear culture. The centerpiece of the re-stock is the England Palace x Nike Pre Match Top, now available across menswear, womenswear, and children's sizes.

Priced between £34.99 and £64.99, the garment merges classic Three Lions iconography with the bold, graphic sensibilities of Palace Skateboards, creating a design that celebrates football heritage while remaining firmly rooted in contemporary street style. Retailers including Nike and JD Sports are carrying the line, and Kitbag is providing an exclusive promotional code, AFF15, which reduces the price of the mens and womens Pre Match Tops from £64.99 to £55.24, a saving of £9.75.

The kids' versions are also discounted, with the Little Kids top dropping from £34.99 to £29.74 and the Older Kids top listed at £54.99 at JD Sports and Nike. For those seeking more premium items, a limited number of the England Nike x Palace Varsity Jacket (£749.99) and the England Palace x Nike Uncuffed Beanie (£37.99) remain available through Nike and the Official England Store.

The Varsity Jacket, constructed from leather and wool with chenille co-branding, exemplifies a luxury interpretation of the traditional varsity silhouette. The collaboration has generated significant buzz across social media platforms, with fans expressing admiration for the aesthetic while also voicing frustration over rapid sell-outs and the prevalence of resellers. One user on X described the range as 'lush,' while another lamented the difficulty of purchasing items, suggesting that scalpers immediately buy up stock to resell at inflated prices.

A third fan simply declared, 'I am in love with this shirt, I have got to get my hands on it.

' The team's upcoming competitive fixture adds urgency to the release; England begin their World Cup 2026 qualifying group stage against Croatia at the Dallas Stadium on Wednesday, June 17. The match marks the first step in a campaign where England will also face Ghana and Panama, and supporters are keen to wear the new gear as they rally behind the Three Lions in what is anticipated to be a pivotal qualifying series.

Despite the majority of the collection being depleted, the current availability of the Pre Match Tops and a handful of high-end pieces provides a final window for dedicated fans to secure official merchandise before it inevitably disappears again. The blend of football loyalty and streetwear credibility continues to drive unprecedented demand, underscoring the cultural impact of such cross-industry partnerships in modern sportswear





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

England Football Nike X Palace World Cup 2026 Pre Match Top Kitbag Discount Three Lions Football Merchandise Streetwear Collaboration Croatia Qualifier Varsity Jacket

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Get England's classic shirt for £17 ahead of World Cup openerEngland's 2026 World Cup campaign kicks off this week against Croatia and fans can show their support with an iconic retro shirt that's more than half price

Read more »

Where to buy England Palace x Nike World Cup collab as more stock goes on saleThe limited edition England x Nike x Palace collboration sold out in an hour when it first launched last Friday, but has gone on wider sale at select retailers

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Pub bookings surge by 300% for England’s World Cup kick-offBookings for pub arrivals up to two hours before England’s opener against Croatia on Wednesday are up 293%, according to technology provider Zonal.

Read more »

England have the best player in the world – this World Cup will be our timeEngland begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia with former goalkeeper David James predicting how far they go in his new column.

Read more »