England Fans Targeted by Thieves During World Cup Opener; Multiple Arrests Made in Dallas

Two thieves were arrested in London for stealing a bag from a pub while England fans watched the World Cup match. Separately, six people were arrested at the stadium in Dallas for various offenses during England's 4-2 win over Croatia. The article covers the incidents, police warnings, and match celebrations.

The England national football team's opening World Cup match against Croatia was marred by incidents of theft and disorder both in London and at the stadium in Dallas, Texas.

In London, two Algerian nationals were arrested for stealing a bag from a pub on Great Tower Street while patrons were distracted by the game. Plain clothes officers from the City of London Police observed the theft, and the stolen item-a laptop worth approximately £800-was quickly recovered. The victim was unaware the bag was missing for about 15 minutes. Detective Superintendent Jonathan Ball issued a warning to fans, emphasizing how quickly thieves can act during moments of celebration or distraction.

He also outlined police strategies, including the use of CCTV and plain clothes officers, to combat such crimes. Meanwhile, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, six individuals were arrested for various offenses including drug possession, public intoxication, trademark counterfeiting, and criminal trespass. None of those arrested were British nationals. Stadium staff typically handle minor disturbances before involving police, and FIFA stated it had no knowledge of fans entering without tickets.

The match itself ended in a 4-2 victory for England, with goals from Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Marcus Rashford. The event drew a massive television audience in the UK, with over 15 million viewers, and fans at the venue partook in festivities like riding a mechanical bull and consuming large quantities of smoked meat





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England World Cup Theft Arrests Pub Theft Dallas Stadium Fan Disorder Croatia Match

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