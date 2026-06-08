England Fans to Enjoy Extended Pub Hours and Pavement Drinking During World Cup

The UK Government has announced measures to allow pubs in England and Wales to serve alcohol outdoors and stay open later during the World Cup. Pubs can serve 'pavement pints' with reduced licensing red tape, and closing times will be extended to 1am or 2am depending on match times. Local councils are urged to approve special screenings and beer garden events, with the Government warning against unnecessary blocks. The licensing period for pavement licences will be lengthened beyond the current two-year maximum. These changes aim to let fans celebrate in pubs and outdoors, especially for late-night matches due to the time difference with North America. The tournament runs from June 14 to July 14, with England and Scotland playing at various times that often extend into the night in the UK.

England football fans are set to benefit from relaxed licensing rules during the upcoming World Cup, with the Government stepping in to support pubs in offering outdoor drinking and extended opening hours.

The moves are designed to enhance the viewing experience for fans across Britain, many of whom will be watching matches that kick off late at night or in the early hours due to the time difference between the UK and host nations the United States, Mexico and Canada. A key change will see pubs allowed to serve alcohol on pavements and in beer gardens with less bureaucratic hassle.

The Government plans to increase the maximum term of pavement licences from the current two years, though the exact new limit and legislative details are to be confirmed later. There will also be a consultation on introducing a minimum term for such licences, which presently does not exist. This is intended to provide greater certainty for businesses wanting to offer al fresco drinking.

In addition, pubs in England and Wales that hold a standard licence permitting alcohol sales until 11pm will automatically be allowed to stay open later when England or Scotland play in knockout matches. For games starting between 5pm and 9pm UK time, alcohol can be served until 1am, and for matches beginning between 9pm and 10pm, the cutoff extends to 2am. The Government is also pressing local councils to process quickly and positively applications for temporary event notices.

These would enable pubs to hold special screenings and outdoor events, particularly in beer gardens, without needing separate licensing extensions. Communities Secretary Steve Reed will write to local leaders, urging them to back as many of these 'sensible' applications as possible. He warned that authorities who unnecessarily obstruct such plans will be 'held to account' by Westminster.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer echoed this sentiment, stating that red tape should not hinder fans from enjoying the matches with friends at their local pubs, which also stand to gain from increased trade. He painted a picture of a quintessential British experience: 'A pavement pint in the sunshine discussing the agony of penalties and soaking up the atmosphere is what pubs are all about and we are backing them.

' The Government's message is clear: it wants to avoid scenarios where fans are 'turfed indoors halfway through penalties' and is essentially showing the 'fun police' a red card. Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds added that councils should apply a 'common sense' approach, rather than imposing strict noise-related closing times during knockout matches.

The Local Government Association, representing councils, indicated a willingness to work with pubs and residents, noting that licensing decisions will still be based on local conditions and community needs. The World Cup runs from June 14 to July 14. England's group stage matches are against Croatia on June 17 (9pm BST), Ghana on June 23 (9pm BST) and Panama on June 27 (10pm BST).

Scotland opens against Haiti on June 14 (2am BST), then faces Morocco on June 19 (11pm BST) and Brazil on June 24 (11pm BST). With these timings, many games will finish after midnight, making the extended hours particularly relevant. The combined effect of the measures is a significant relaxation of alcohol licensing rules for the tournament period, aiming to boost both fan enjoyment and pub revenues while shifting some discretion from local councils to national government





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup 2026 Pavement Licences Pub Opening Hours Alcohol Licensing England Football Scotland Football Outdoor Drinking Local Councils Government Support Beer Gardens

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England's possible routes to the World Cup final with dates and kick-off timesWho England could play on their path to the World Cup final, with potential Round of 32, Round 16, quarter-final and semi-final opponents.

Read more »

Roy Keane revealed why England will struggle at World Cup as three favourites namedThe Irishman has revealed who he thinks will win the 2026 tournament

Read more »

Harry Kane vows to lead England at World Cup after stellar formEngland captain Harry Kane, fresh from his 79th international goal and a 67th season tally for Bayern Munich, expressed pride in wearing the shirt and confidence ahead of the World Cup. After a 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand, Kane and manager Julian Tuchel are finalising preparations with a last warm‑up against Costa Rica before the tournament opener against Croatia in Dallas on June 17.

Read more »

Bukayo Saka Rejoins England Squad for World Cup Prep Amid Documentary Premiere and Personal MilestonesBukayo Saka has joined the England national team in Miami for final World Cup preparations after a delayed arrival due to Arsenal's Champions League final loss. He attended the New York premiere of his Disney+ documentary with fiancée Tolami Benson, which explores his career, resilience, and support system. England faces Costa Rica in a final warm-up before opening against Croatia on June 17th.

Read more »