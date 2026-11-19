UEFA has fined the English FA 15,000 euros and issued a suspended ban for fans after anti-Catholic and anti-Irish chants were directed at Spanish players. The FA vows to identify perpetrators and work with police to prevent future incidents.

The Football Association has been officially punished by UEFA following a series of anti-Catholic and anti-Irish chants directed at Spain players by English supporters during a recent Nations League victory in Madrid.

FA Fined by UEFA for Offensive Chants

European football's governing body has levied a fine of 15,000 euros, which equates to approximately 12,572 pounds, against the FA for the behavior exhibited by the traveling crowd. In addition to the financial penalty, UEFA has imposed a suspended one-match ban on England away supporters. This suspension will only be enforced if a further offense of a similar nature occurs within the next two years, serving as a strict warning to fans and the association alike.

Also read England FA Fined and Hit with Suspended Ban Over Anti-Discrimination Incident

An FA spokesperson addressed the incident directly, stating that the organization will not tolerate this unacceptable and deeply offensive chanting. The spokesperson emphasized that the FA will work closely with the police, who attend all England home and away matches, to identify the specific perpetrators and take the necessary action. BBC Sport understands that the specific charge brought against the FA was for racist and or discriminatory behavior.

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The charge relates specifically to chants that were deemed to be both anti-Catholic and anti-Irish in nature, highlighting the sensitive religious and ethnic tensions involved in the display. There had been widespread concerns regarding the prospect of racist chanting from both Spanish fans and English fans before the game in Madrid. England boss Thomas Tuchel stated that he would remind his players of UEFA's anti-racism protocol before the fixture to ensure everyone remained focused on the game.

History of Racist Chants in Madrid

Tuchel stressed that he did not expect any incidents to occur during the match. However, the visit was particularly sensitive as it was England's first trip to the Spanish capital since a notorious 2004 encounter at the Bernabeu stadium. That earlier match was overshadowed by racist chanting directed at England players, causing significant controversy. The historical context of that 2004 incident prompted a firm and immediate response from Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente before the recent game.

He sought to make his position on racism in Spain absolutely clear to the English management team. De la Fuente declared that he would tell Thomas Tuchel that in Spain, there is no racism. He used emphatic language to ensure his message was received, stating that it was crystal clear that England also had no racism in his view.

The Spain coach insisted that the nation is not racist in any way, adding that none of the people involved in the sport in Spain are racist. This strong statement was intended to preempt any similar issues and to distinguish Spanish football culture from the problems that have plagued other regions. The recent punitive measures by UEFA signal a zero-tolerance approach to discriminatory behavior in international football.

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UEFA Zero Tolerance Approach

The combination of financial fines and suspended bans aims to deter fans from engaging in such offensive chants in future competitions. The FA's commitment to working with law enforcement represents a significant step in addressing the root causes of such behavior. By identifying individuals, the association hopes to remove bad actors from the fan base and protect the reputation of English football.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in managing fan behavior at high-stakes international matches. Both governing bodies and clubs must remain vigilant to ensure that football remains a welcoming sport for all participants and spectators. The outcome of the match itself was a victory for England, but the post-match disciplinary proceedings have drawn significant attention. The focus has shifted from the on-field performance to the off-field conduct of the supporters.

UEFA's decision underscores the importance of maintaining respectful conduct in all football environments. The suspended ban acts as a conditional punishment that places the responsibility on future fans to adhere to strict behavioral standards.