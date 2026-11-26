New MHCLG data reveals England housing supply dropped to 203,690 units in 2025-26, the lowest since 2015. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner maintains the 1.5 million home target despite rising costs and construction delays.

The number of new homes delivered across England has fallen to its lowest level in a decade, dealing a significant blow to the Labour Government's central housing pledge. Official data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government confirms that net additional dwellings in England reached only 203,690 during the 2025-26 period. This figure represents a two per cent decline from the 208,820 homes completed in the previous year.

Historic Housing Data Decline

The 203,690 net additional dwellings recorded for the 2025-26 financial year is the lowest annual total recorded since 195,530 homes were delivered in 2015-16. The current supply levels have also dipped below the 217,750 net additional dwellings seen in 2020-21, a period when construction was already constrained by pandemic-related restrictions. This downward trend highlights the increasing difficulty of the government's commitment to deliver a cumulative total of 1.5 million new homes across England by the end of the current Parliament in summer 2029.

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To achieve this long-term political manifesto target, the government requires an annual average of 300,000 new homes to be built each year. The current shortfall suggests that the pace of housebuilding must accelerate significantly over the next few years to prevent the pledge from becoming unattainable. The gap between the current annual output and the necessary benchmark underscores the structural challenges facing the UK construction sector.

Rayner Defends Ambitious Pledge

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has firmly refused to abandon the Labour manifesto pledge, despite privately acknowledging that meeting the 1.5 million home target remains a stretch target with only a slim chance of success. Speaking before the House of Commons Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee earlier this month, Ms Rayner declined to lower the official housebuilding target. She argued that external economic factors and global geopolitical tensions have created an environment where meeting the previous year's standards was exceptionally difficult.

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Ms Rayner attributed the slowing supply to rising construction costs, which have increased by 40 per cent due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. She further explained that the broader cost of living crisis is impacting household finances, thereby reducing demand and complicating delivery. Despite these headwinds, she stated she is not giving up on the target and refuses to admit defeat on the government's core housing strategy. An MHCLG spokesperson echoed this sentiment, noting that the government inherited an acute crisis and is now facing challenging economic conditions.

Conservative Criticism and Policy Plans

Opposition parties have seized on the falling figures to argue that the Labour administration is failing to deliver on its core promises. Tory shadow housing secretary Katie Lam characterized the decline as evidence that Labour housebuilding is going backwards. She claimed that after grand promises, the government is failing to provide the homes Britain desperately needs. Ms Lam accused Angela Rayner of having to backtrack on the new homes pledge, describing it as another broken manifesto commitment.

Ms Lam argued that the government's recent policy decisions, including botched rental reforms and council tax increases, have gummed up the housing market. She suggested that these measures have penalized ambition and driven up costs for developers and homeowners alike. The Conservatives stated they would abolish arbitrary Net Zero requirements to stimulate building, axe the proposed Family Homes Tax, and scrap Stamp Duty. Furthermore, the opposition party pledged to abolish Inheritance Tax on the family home as part of a broader strategy to restore homeownership.

Regional Disparities and Construction Stats

The breakdown of the 203,690 net additional dwellings reveals that 186,640 were new builds, marking a decrease of more than 4,000 from the 190,690 completed in 2024-25. The remaining figures included 17,050 properties that underwent a change of use from non-domestic to residential, plus 3,170 conversions between houses and flats. An additional 1,080 homes were added through other means, such as caravans and houseboats, while 4,240 demolitions were recorded during the period.

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Regional data highlights significant disparities in housing supply across the country. The East Midlands recorded the highest level of net additions per 1,000 dwellings at 10.6, while the South West recorded the lowest at 6.9. At the local authority level, Mid Suffolk led with 29.3 net additions per 1,000 dwellings, followed by Stevenage at 24.2 and Melton at 19.5. Conversely, Blackpool recorded the lowest rate at 0.2, with the City of London at 0.4 and Castle Point at 0.6.

Future Government Interventions

Despite the current slowdown, the MHCLG emphasizes that its bold planning reforms are beginning to take effect. The government points to a 20 per cent increase in housing starts compared to the same time last year as evidence that slashing unnecessary planning bureaucracy is working. To support this recovery, the government has committed £40 billion for social and affordable homes and is investing £16 billion through the National Housing Bank.

Additional measures include supporting thousands of first-time buyers through the Your First Home scheme and backing councils to rebuild their housing stock. These efforts aim to help families off waiting lists, which are now at their lowest level since 2022. While the path to 1.5 million homes remains steep, the government maintains that its investment and regulatory changes will eventually overcome the current supply constraints and economic headwinds.