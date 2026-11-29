Henry Crocombe defended 12 runs in the final over at the Sydney Cricket Ground, dismissing Mitchell Marsh and Joel Davies to secure an England T20 series victory over Australia.

Henry Crocombe defended 12 runs in the final over at the Sydney Cricket Ground to seal an England T20 series victory over Australia, capping a remarkable breakout year for the 24-year-old seamer.

With Australia chasing 182 and Mitchell Marsh unbeaten on 119, Crocombe conceded three singles before having Marsh caught behind by wicketkeeper Jordan Cox. He then pinned new batter Joel Davies lbw with a near-perfect yorker. Crocombe called the moment the toughest of his career. He said it was all about clarity and being a bit predictable is not always the worst thing, adding that he went slow and wide for the first three or four balls.

Also read Australia v England: Henry Crocombe holds nerve at the death to help tourists secure T20 series 3-1 with one to play

Crocombe Secures Two-Year England Deal

At the start of the English season Crocombe was a seamer who had shown promise across five injury-hit seasons in county cricket. Aged 24, his Sussex contract was running out. Six months on he has made his international debut in two formats, been awarded a two-year England deal and signed for Surrey. A Test debut before 2026 is not impossible, but Sunday may be this year's crowning glory.

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Tougher, stronger and fitter, Crocombe first caught England's eye at the start of the 2026 summer. Nine wickets in the first County Championship match, including a maiden five-wicket haul, made the headlines. Increased pace and nip were more significant as a stop-start career finally found direction. By June he had earned a first Test call-up, though it did not end in an appearance.

By the season's end he had 40 County Championship wickets at 23.52. In the early part of his career Crocombe struggled with injuries and the rigor of the county season. One local at a County Championship match at Essex chirped that he had a couple of bits of string hanging off his shirt, before adding the punchline that they were his arms. Last winter Crocombe spent hours in the gym, hours that are now paying off.

Bowling Skills Shine in High Pressure Finish

He bowled 50 overs more than in any previous Championship season this summer, giving himself more time to impress. For a bowler living his year on fast forward, it was ironic that Crocombe impressed with his ability to slow things down at the SCG. England were scrambled after Tom Banton's dropped catch and three Mitchell Marsh boundaries made Australia favourites. He and captain Harry Brook stayed calm, slowing things down with a pre-over conflab.

Crocombe mixed his lengths in the final over and kept his line outside off stump to protect the shorter boundary. Brook said the left-hander came in and Crocombe chucked a different idea in there, adding that Crocombe wanted to go full and straight, so Brook told him to back himself and he delivered really well. Former England captain Michael Vaughan told the Test Match Special podcast that Crocombe has got something.

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He said Crocombe has a funny action and is the kind of bowler batters find difficult to pick up the length. Vaughan said Crocombe gets bounce and pace off the deck, which is a good sign, and coping with that last over against a player like Mitchell Marsh will serve him well, calling Marsh one of the most powerful players of the last 10 years.

Crocombe Remains With Lions Squad

Amid the celebrations with England's vocal fans came a look of relief on the face of a player still taking in how far he has come. Hat-tricks in back-to-back County Championship matches earlier this summer were impressive but did not come close to this. Unlike Brook and Cox, Crocombe will remain with England for the final T20 of the series before travelling to South Africa. Brook and Cox are part of the main Test squad and Crocombe the Lions.

With Josh Tongue already out of the first Test for the birth of his child, places still need to be filled. Playing alongside the legendary James Anderson at Surrey next season should only push Crocombe's Test case further. He is not a completed bowler yet. Two one-day international performances while conceding more than nine runs per over show that.

But at the SCG, where England sides often fail, fast-moving Crocombe slowly took another day in his stride.