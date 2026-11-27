Jamie Overton claimed his first international five-wicket haul as England bowled Australia out for 108 and won the third T20 at The Gabba by seven wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method to take a series lead.

England bowled Australia out for 108, the lowest total the hosts have been dismissed for in a T20 at home, and went on to win the third T20 at The Gabba by seven wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Jamie Overton claimed his first international five-wicket haul, taking a remarkable 5-12. Spinner Liam Dawson also chipped in with 3-16. Fresh from their eight-wicket win on Tuesday, England reaffirmed their advantage over a struggling Australia in white-ball cricket. After three rain delays, Harry Brook's side reached their revised target of 93 with 7.1 overs to spare.

Also read Gavin Hamilton Praises Yorkshire's T20 Progress and Aims for Silverware

England Batters Romp to Revised Target

At one stage England slipped to 49-3, and the most likely route to Australia escaping without defeat appeared to be the weather in Brisbane. Opener Aneurin Donald flickered again with a 13-ball 32 while Jordan Cox finished 33 not out as England romped to the finish line on the site of many an Ashes defeat. England's batters, namely Donald and Phil Salt, stole the headlines in Tuesday's win. Here the bowlers, in particular Overton, came to the fore.

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Overton has had a mixed international career - useful contributions without match-winning performances and often criticised through 51 previous England appearances. His day began with two catches off Dawson in the powerplay as the spinner dismissed Mitchell Marsh in his first over and Sam Harper for 26 in his second to continue England's good run with the new ball. They have taken two or more powerplay wickets in all 11 T20s since the start of the English summer.

Overton Targets Bouncers at Brisbane

After that the tall seamer truly got into his work. He found the fast, bouncy Brisbane conditions to his liking and hammered away at a shorter length. The dangerous Jake Fraser-McGurk fell into the trap by sending one from that length to long-on, then Tim David and Nikhil Chaudhary were both hit - David on the arm and Chaudhary flush on the grille - before also being bounced out. Overton primarily targeted Australia's batters with a hard or bouncer length.

Joel Davies was another to fall to a bouncer while Ben Dwarshuis was obviously tentative when he nicked behind to give Overton, who also carried on after a nasty blow to the thumb when bowling, his fifth wicket. Brook said afterwards Overton was rewarded for extra graft put in during training on Thursday. Overton added: The last couple of games I have been really disappointed with the way I bowled.

Obviously we have not got a few players here who are experienced players so there is the responsibility to step up. I do not feel I have done that, so it was nice to put in a good performance today. The all-rounder lost his place in England's 50-over side during the series win earlier this month.

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Australia Struggle Without Key Players

He may never be a man for all seasons but this was a reminder, with the next T20 World Cup in Australia in 2028 and some bouncy surfaces to be expected in South Africa for next year's 50-over World Cup, of his success when conditions suit. In contrast to England, who have won 18 of 21 completed T20s this year and consolidate their place at the top of the rankings, Australia are struggling badly.

On the evidence of the previous two matches, the biggest surprise is that they managed to win the series opener in Melbourne. They are without a number of first-team players - most notably Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood - but the next generation have shown little to suggest they are ready to step up. For all of Overton's success, this was a supreme batting wicket. A very disappointing night, said captain Mitchell Marsh.

We have to own that. I said to this young group at the start of the series I do not want them to fear making mistakes. Seamer Riley Meredith offered some fight in a losing cause, bowling in a similar fashion to Overton and dismissing Phil Salt for five and Harry Brook for nine before adding the scalp of Donald. But fielding has also been an issue for Australia.

After dropping six catches as a team in Melbourne and putting down Salt early on Tuesday, Chaudhary let a cut from Cox through his hands at backward point when England's wicketkeeper had only one. Having won the 50-over series earlier this month, England can clinch this one with a match to spare by winning the fourth T20 in Sydney on Sunday.