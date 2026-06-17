England Launch World Cup Campaign Against Croatia in Group L Opener

England face Croatia in their opening World Cup match with high stakes and key players under scrutiny. Harry Kane's fitness, Bukayo Saka's injury, and tactical debates dominate as Thomas Tuchel seeks a winning start.

England's World Cup campaign begins tonight with their opening match against Croatia in Group L . The game, set for a 9pm kick-off, marks the Three Lions' first step in what they hope will be a successful tournament.

While England's squad under manager Thomas Tuchel is well-known, Croatia presents a formidable challenge despite not having the same star power as their 2018 semi-final team that defeated England on penalties. Key Croatian players to watch include Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, and the legendary 40-year-old midfielder Luka Modric. Croatia's manager, Zlatko Dalic, has praised England striker Harry Kane as the best in the world, noting his goal-scoring and overall contribution.

Kane's fitness and form are critical for England's hopes, with concerns about burnout given his heavy workload over a long season. Michael Owen has proposed a bold tactical plan involving early substitutions of key attackers like Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford at halftime.

Meanwhile, England's WAGs have arrived in Dallas, with partners such as Megan Pickford, Tolami Benson, and Ellie Anderson showing support. The atmosphere is building as fans anticipate the match, with team selection debates focusing on positions on the left, in the middle, and on the right. England's stylized headshots for the tournament have also drawn attention. Thomas Tuchel has emphasized his determination to meet high expectations, aware that a loss would increase pressure.

Harry Kane's performance could be pivotal for Ballon d'Or considerations. Bukayo Saka's fitness is uncertain due to an Achilles issue sustained in March, adding to selection dilemmas. The narrative surrounding the match includes Croatia's preparation and intent to attack while managing set-piece threats. The scenes are set for a highly anticipated Group L opener at the AT&T Stadium





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