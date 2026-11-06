England Remembrance Services Schedule Dorset Berkshire Oxfordshire Isle of Wight Hampshire

Detailed guide to Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day events across Dorset, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Isle of Wight, and Hampshire on November 8 and 11.

Communities throughout the southern regions of England are preparing to unite in solemn reflection to honour the lives and sacrifices of armed forces personnel, veterans, and their families during the upcoming Remembrance services. Residents in the counties of Dorset, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, the Isle of Wight, and Hampshire will gather on Sunday 8 November and Wednesday 11 November to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day respectively.

Dorset County Hall and Coastal Services

The county's annual Remembrance Service on Armistice Day takes place at County Hall Dorchester from 10:55 GMT, serving as a central gathering point for official commemorations. In west Dorset, Weymouth's Remembrance parade and service is at the Weymouth War Memorial on the promenade on Sunday, continuing a tradition of coastal remembrance. Meanwhile, Bournemouth's annual service of Remembrance takes place on Sunday at the Cenotaph in the Central Gardens at 10:55, where the event will be led by the Salvation Army and BCCF Marching Bands.

Also read Everything you need to know about Remembrance Sunday march in Leeds

Reading Wokingham and Slough Traditions

Berkshire hosts multiple ceremonies, with two Remembrance services taking place in Reading, including its main service and parade in the town centre on Sunday 8 November. There will also be a two-minute silence at Forbury Gardens War Memorial on Wednesday 11 November, to honour the moment the guns fell silent in World War One. Councillor Liz Terry, leader of Reading Borough Council, said: "Our town's two Remembrance events are an important time of reflection for everyone and a time to pay tribute to the bravery, selflessness and courage of our personnel, both past and present." Wokingham Town Council will lead a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, which residents are welcome to observe. This is followed by a parade, which is being co-ordinated for 15:00. The war memorial inside Wokingham's Town Hall will be opened for residents for quiet reflection between 10:00 and 14:00, from Monday 2 November until Friday 6 November. In Slough, proceedings on Sunday will start in the Town Square and conclude at the War Memorial at St. Mary's Church, Church Street.

Oxfordshire Military Parades and Hymns

Oxfordshire will see significant participation with Banbury hosting one of the largest Remembrance events in the county, including a military parade on Sunday followed by a service in St Mary's Church, and a wreath-laying service at the War Memorial in People's Park. Lord Mayor of Oxford, councillor Chewe Munkonge is encouraging the city to "come together in gratitude and remembrance" for ceremonies including the sounding of the Last Post, a two-minute silence, the laying of wreaths, and hymns at the War Memorial on Sunday. Henley-on-Thames' Remembrance Service in Market Place on Sunday will include hymns, readings, and wreath laying. Abingdon will follow suit the same day with groups including its town councillors, the Royal British Legion, and armed forces coming together for a service at St Helen's Church.

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Isle of Wight Generational Remembrance

The Isle of Wight will hold its service at Newport Minster from 10:00 just before the outdoor ceremony at 10:45, featuring participants such as members of Isle of Wight Ambulance and the NHS 111 service. Councillor Ian Dore, chairman of the Isle of Wight Council and an Armed Forces Champion, said: "As a veteran, Remembrance Sunday holds a particular significance for me, but remembrance belongs to everyone. It's important that we bring together different generations from those who have served, those who are currently serving, and the young people who will carry the responsibility of remembrance into the future." These remarks highlight the council's focus on intergenerational solidarity and the continuity of memory within the community.

Hampshire Creative Displays and Cathedrals

Southampton's Remembrance Service is on Sunday at the Cenotaph in Watts Park shortly before 11:00, where Lord Mayor of Southampton, councillor Pat Evemy who will be in attendance said: "Coming together as community gives us time to pause, remember and say a heartfelt thank you to all those who have served, those who continue to serve, and their families." The city's Cenotaph is also getting a creative display made of more than 2,000 handmade poppies to honour the flower as a symbol of remembrance. This is alongside an exhibition of stories which include those of some of the youngest boys who went to war, a medic from World War One, and a victim of the Nazi regime. Winchester Cathedral is set to open its doors for a 10:00 service and wreath-laying proceedings on Sunday. Hundreds are also expected to gather outside the War Memorial for a two-minute silence. Basingstoke will begin Remembrance Sunday with a parade from Market Place through the top of the town to the War Memorial. A two-minute silence will also be held there on Armistice Day.