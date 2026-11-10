England Rugby: Borthwick's Team Impresses at Twickenham in Autumn Opener

England rugby's Twickenham display drew praise for its cohesion, with Henry Pollock scoring two tries while Feyi-Waboso and Atkinson suffered injuries that will shape the autumn.

England rugby produced a performance at Twickenham on November 8, 2026 that an opinion columnist described as the most complete display from the side in a long time. The column also addressed a report published on a Thursday, headlined 'England stars lost faith in Steve Borthwick this summer', and the squad's response to it under head coach Steve Borthwick.

The columnist argued that the match result and the team's attitude on the field mattered more than the off-field story. Still, the writer said the report exposed a breach of trust inside the group, because issues within an England environment are normally kept in house.

Also read England beat Australia 45-22 with seven tries to ease pressure on Borthwick

Borthwick Faces Claims of Lost Dressing-Room Trust

The columnist's central concern is that private disagreements inside the England camp reached the public. Steve Borthwick, the columnist suggested, has likely acknowledged any valid criticisms and already acted on them.

The columnist said that coaching at this level brings heavy pressure, and mistakes can happen. In the writer's view, the key test is whether a coach corrects errors and learns from them, rather than whether errors occur at all.

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To illustrate how England has handled internal conflict before, the columnist recalled the period after the 2015 World Cup. A player had spoken publicly about his objections to England, and the columnist later described a 2019 team meeting led by an Australian psychologist before the World Cup.

According to the columnist, the psychologist asked the players whether anything could unsettle them before the tournament. After a long silence, a player raised unresolved concerns about the 2015 incident, and that player took responsibility and was forgiven by the group.

Team Performance Shows Cohesion and Attacking Intent

England's cohesion and attacking intent were the strongest positives from the Twickenham match, according to the columnist. Henry Pollock was deployed on the wing and scored two tries, which the columnist said showed he looked right at home there.

The columnist noted that Steve Borthwick and his squad had only been together for one week in camp. By comparison, the columnist said, Australia had barely been apart since the start of the summer, which made England's cohesion more notable.

The columnist said England played with more freedom and confidence in the first ten minutes, and was happy to play in its own half. Fin Smith was praised for floating out the back of the forward pods and getting the ball to the attacking players quickly.

The forwards also contributed, with several maul tries and a dominant set piece. The columnist said the performance showed England's strength lies in an all-round pressure game, rather than relying on a few individual attacking tools.

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Injuries and 12 Shirt Battle Shape Japan Clash

England's injury list became the most immediate concern after Manny Feyi-Waboso and Seb Atkinson left the field injured. The columnist praised Atkinson for his tireless work, monstrous tackles and link play with Fin Smith, and described Feyi-Waboso as the most devastating ball-carrier in the squad.

The columnist said England will have to cope without Feyi-Waboso's physicality for the rest of the autumn. That absence makes depth in the squad more important ahead of a World Cup, the columnist argued.

For the 12 shirt, the columnist named Fraser Dingwall and Max Ojomoh as the two front runners. Dingwall has had a very solid start to the season, and his continuity with Fin Smith was seen as a strong argument in his favour.

Ojomoh has earned two England caps, and was man of the match in one of them. The columnist said Ojomoh made a mockery of the Argentina defence on Friday night with his deception and decision-making, and expressed a wish to see him given another opportunity.

The columnist expects Will Joseph could be selected, as he may have featured at 13 this week. With injuries affecting the 12 and 14 positions, the columnist suggested Steve Borthwick may prefer continuity and momentum for the Japan match.