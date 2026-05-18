England Rugby Names Expanded Training Squad for Inaugural Nations Championship

Steve Borthwick introduces new faces including Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Charlie Bracken, while welcoming back injured lock George Martin ahead of the Nations Championship.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has announced a dynamic training squad assembled for a three-day intensive camp at the Performance Centre in Pennyhill Park. This gathering serves as the critical preparation phase for the upcoming and highly anticipated inaugural Nations Championship , a tournament that promises to redefine international rugby structures.

Among the most notable inclusions are Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Charlie Bracken, and Archie McParland, all of whom have been called up to integrate into the national setup. Borthwick's decision to bring in new talent suggests a desire to expand the depth of the England roster as they navigate the demands of a new competition format and build toward the next major global cycle. A significant point of interest revolves around Bristol Bears centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

The Pretoria-born athlete has spent several years integrating into the English club system after joining London Irish in 2021. His journey to eligibility has been a complex one, involving a residency period that the RFU worked diligently to finalize. Following a successful lobby to World Rugby, his eligibility date was moved forward to July 8.

This timing creates a unique scenario where he will be unable to feature in the opening clash against his native South Africa on July 4, but will become a viable option just four days later. This suggests that his international debut will likely occur during the fixture against Fiji on July 11 at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The coaching staff views Van Rensburg as a cornerstone for the midfield, particularly as they cast their eyes toward the 2027 World Cup, where his experience and physicality could prove indispensable. The squad also welcomes back the highly regarded lock George Martin, whose return is a major boost for England's forward pack.

Martin has been sidelined for a grueling fourteen months due to a series of debilitating knee and shoulder injuries, making his return to the training environment a testament to his resilience and rehabilitation process. Alongside him, the squad sees the rise of Noah Caluori. The Saracens winger has been in prolific form throughout the current season, scoring tries with impressive regularity across all competitions.

His productivity has been further bolstered by his experience playing in the Championship under a dual registration agreement with Ampthill, showcasing a versatility and hunger that has caught Borthwick's eye. Furthermore, the inclusion of Charlie Bracken adds a sentimental and professional layer to the squad, as the son of former England scrum-half Kyran Bracken looks to make his own mark on the international stage.

However, the selection process has not been without its casualties. In a move that emphasizes performance over reputation, Bath duo Ollie Lawrence and Henry Arundell have been omitted from the squad. It has been clarified that their absence is strictly a matter of current form rather than fitness issues, sending a clear message to the wider player pool that places in the squad must be earned through consistent excellence on the pitch.

Despite these omissions, the core of the team remains strong, with veteran leaders such as captain Maro Itoje, George Ford, and Marcus Smith providing the necessary stability and experience. The inclusion of powerhouses like Ellis Genge, Ben Earl, and Jamie George ensures that the set-piece and breakdown will remain competitive against world-class opposition. As England prepares for the Nations Championship, the schedule presents a challenging test of adaptability.

The journey begins in Johannesburg on July 4 against South Africa, a match that will set the tone for the tournament. This will be followed by a clash with Fiji on July 11, which could potentially serve as the debut platform for Van Rensburg. The campaign then stretches into the autumn, culminating in a November 14 fixture against Japan.

By utilizing this training camp at Pennyhill Park, Borthwick aims to foster a cohesive unit that can handle the physical rigors of the new championship while integrating new tactical approaches in the midfield and backline. The focus remains on building a sustainable winning culture that can translate into success on the global stage





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