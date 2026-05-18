England's Aaron Rai becomes first Englishman to win US PGA Championship in over a century

Aaron Rai, a 31-year-old Englishman, emerged from a bunched pack to win the US PGA Championship at Aronimink, becoming the first Englishman to win the Wanamaker Trophy in over a century and the first non-American to triumph in a decade.

C Smith (Aus), R McIlroy (NI), X Schauffele (US)J Spieth (US), P Harrington (Ire); England's Aaron Rai has racked up a whole host of firsts after emerging from a bunched pack to win the US PGA Championship at a testing Aronimink .

A first major title of his career. The first Englishman to win the Wanamaker Trophy in over a century. The first non-American to triumph in a decade. And surely the first major champion who wears two gloves while he is playing - a continuation of how he learned the game as a child.

On a course set-up which has scrambled many minds over the past four days, 31-year-old Rai played with clarity and composure in Sunday's final round. After methodically putting himself into the lead, a moment of magic ensured the Wolverhampton-born Rai will go down in golfing folklore. Expertly draining a 69ft putt on the 17th green - the second longest of the whole week - all but clinched victory.

It helped Rai, who had never finished in the top 10 at a major, card a magnificent five-under-par 65 to finish nine under overall. That was enough to end three shots clear of Spain's two-time major champion Jon Rahm and unheralded American Alex Smalley - the overnight leader - who finished joint second.

'It is very surreal,' said Rai, who has struggled to practise at times this year because of a neck injury. Publishe





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US PGA Championship Aronimink England's Aaron Rai First Englishman To Win The Wanamaker Trophy I First Non-American To Triumph In A Decade First Major Champion Who Wears Two Gloves Whil Testing Aronimink Moment Of Magic Five-Under-Par 65 Nine Under Overall Spain's Two-Time Major Champion Jon Rahm Unheralded American Alex Smalley England's Aaron Rai England's Aaron Rai Becomes First Englishman T England's Aaron Rai Becomes First Englishman T England's Aaron Rai Becomes First Englishman T England's Aaron Rai Becomes First Englishman T England's Aaron Rai Becomes First Englishman T

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