England’s Alex Fitzpatrick has taken a one-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship, as Rory McIlroy’s title hopes faded in North Carolina. Fitzpatrick mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey to post a sensational seven-under 64 at the Quail Hollow Club, lifting him to 14 under and a shot clear of Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan. Cameron Young fired a round-of-the-day 63 to jump to third and within two of the lead, with Nicolai Hojgaard four back in a share of fourth place alongside halfway leader Sungjae Im.

England’s Alex Fitzpatrick takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship , as Rory McIlroy’s title hopes faded in North Carolina.

Fitzpatrick mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey to post a sensational seven-under 64 at the Quail Hollow Club, lifting him to 14 under and a shot clear of Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan. Cameron Young fired a round-of-the-day 63 to jump to third and within two of the lead, with Nicolai Hojgaard four back in a share of fourth place alongside halfway leader Sungjae Im. When are the majors?

Key dates in 2026Get Sky Sports or stream golf with no contractJJ Spaun and Justin Thomas both sit five behind on nine under, while Tommy Fleetwood - playing alongside Im in the final group and one back at the halfway stage - is also in the group tied-sixth after a one-under 70. McIlroy, a four-time winner of the event, was four strokes off the halfway lead but stumbled down the leaderboard - and out of contention - after a third-round 75.

The back-to-back Masters champion birdied the par-four first but dropped shots on both par-threes on the front nine, then lost further ground after four consecutive bogeys on his back nine. McIlroy had to settle for birdie at the par-five 15th after missing his eagle attempt from 10 feet, with the world No 2 closing with three straight pars to head into the final day on one under. Who will win the Truist Championship?

Watch the final round live on Sunday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports+ and 5pm on Sky Sports Golf. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract





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PGA Tour Truist Championship Alex Fitzpatrick Rory Mcilroy Kristoffer Reitan Cameron Young Nicolai Hojgaard Sungjae Im JJ Spaun Justin Thomas Tommy Fleetwood

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