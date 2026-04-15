England's Beaches with 'Poor' Water Quality: Where Not to Swim This Spring

An assessment by travel site Locals Insider reveals 20 English beaches with a 'poor' water quality rating from Defra, advising against swimming. This includes popular spots like Littlehaven Beach, Cullercoats Bay, Scarborough South Bay, and several locations in Kent and West Sussex, with issues ranging from sewage and agricultural runoff to groundwater contamination.

As the spring season ushers in warmer weather and encourages a return to the nation's cherished beaches, a crucial update regarding water quality has emerged for swimmers across England. According to travel site Locals Insider, twenty stretches of English coastline have been flagged with a 'poor' water quality rating, the lowest designation provided by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

This classification signifies that swimming at these locations is not recommended for public safety. Among the beaches with this concerning rating is Littlehaven Beach in South Shields. This particular beach was only recently classified as a designated bathing water in 2024, which may explain its current low standing. Local councillor Ernest Gibson acknowledged the expected rating, stating that efforts are underway with partners to monitor the water and implement improvements. However, he cautioned that achieving the desired water quality standard will be a long-term endeavor, likely spanning several years. Similarly, Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside has repeatedly faced scrutiny for its water quality, with the Environment Agency previously advising against swimming. Since 2018, this beach has consistently received the lowest possible rating. Contaminated groundwater has been widely cited as the primary culprit, prompting Northumbrian Water to investigate pollution sources through a network of boreholes. Scarborough South Bay in North Yorkshire also features on this list of beaches to avoid. Despite being a popular destination, the bathing water quality has been a persistent issue for years, with sources of pollution identified as sewage, seabirds, domestic animals, agricultural runoff, and local industrial activities, alongside issues from the harbour. In Essex, Clacton (Groyne 41) beach, located near the pier, has been identified as having poor water quality, leading to recommendations against swimming. This designation adds to Clacton-on-Sea's prior negative recognition as one of the UK's worst seaside towns in a Which? survey. Further down the coast in Kent, Littlestone beach has drawn significant criticism from visitors describing the water as 'disgusting,' particularly given its status as a popular tourist spot and residential area. Similar concerns have been raised for Dymchurch beach in Kent, where the cleanliness of the water has been rated as poor, rendering bathing not advised, though the beach itself remains popular for its charm. In West Sussex, while parts of Worthing's coastline offer good swimming, Worthing Beach House has a 'poor' water quality rating, which can be affected by surface water and urban drainage, especially following heavy rainfall near the promenade and the Splashpoint Leisure Centre. Bognor Regis Aldwick Beach in West Sussex also receives a 'poor' bathing water classification, a status it has held since 2022. The Environment Agency suspects that surface water drainage is a significant contributor to contamination at this location, with investigations ongoing into numerous surface water outfalls during wet weather events





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