England's Jordan Henderson backs Jude Bellingham as 'X-factor' at World Cup

England's Jordan Henderson believes Jude Bellingham can be the team's 'X-factor' at the World Cup, despite criticism and recent performances. Henderson, who was speaking at England's training base in Kansas City, has backed the 22-year-old midfielder, stating that he finds it 'hard to read' what is written about him.

England reporter in Kansas City England 's Jordan Henderson says he finds it 'hard to read' what is written about Jude Bellingham but believes the midfielder can be the team's 'X-factor' at the World Cup .

One of the biggest talking points before England's first game of the tournament against Croatia on Wednesday has been whether Bellingham or Morgan Rogers will start as number 10 in Thomas Tuchel's side. The Real Madrid midfielder has faced criticism recently for some of his England performances but has previously claimed he was made a starter because of his age.

Henderson, who was speaking at England's training base in Kansas City, has backed the 22-year-old to have a 'big impact' in the tournament.

'I can remember six years ago, I gave him his first cap and how much he has grown as a player and person since then is incredible really,' said Henderson. 'I had a good idea when I first saw him playing and training and the way he was. What he has done so far at such a young age, I think everybody forgets how young he is, even me sometimes.

' Brentford midfielder Henderson, 35, has been included in Tuchel's England squad because of his leadership qualities and the former Liverpool captain has a close relationship with Bellingham. 'I know a lot gets written in the media, I find it hard to read sometimes really because I just know just how big an influence he is on this team, how good a team-mate he is off the field. What he gives us is just something really special.

He really gives us an X-factor in our team. He has had big moments in his career, he is a big game player. Bellingham, despite being one of the youngest players in the England squad, is one of the most experienced having won 48 caps and he is set to feature at his third major tournament.

'If you ask any player in this group they will tell you how much of a good teammate he is, how well he trains,' said Henderson. 'I know he is young but he also helps young players, new players that come in. How he was in the pre-camp with Rio , Josh King, Alex Scott, Ethan - how he is with the players, nobody sees that.

' Bellingham was filmed giving 17-year-old Ngumoha his England legacy cap and made a speech inside the changing room after the Liverpool winger made his debut in the 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand in the first of England's warm-up matches. 'They all look up to him and he gave Rio his first cap which gives you a little insight to what he is like behind the scenes,' Henderson said.

'I do think that a lot of the media and the stuff that gets written isn't all true to be honest, a lot of it is actually untrue. For us we know what he can do and we all love him inside the camp and I suppose that's the main thing.





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England Jude Bellingham World Cup Thomas Tuchel Morgan Rogers Brentford Liverpool Real Madrid X-Factor Leadership Qualities Team-Mate Pre-Camp Legacy Cap New Zealand Pre-Match Criticism Performance Age Experience Influence Media Untruthful Team-Mate Pre-Match Criticism Performance Age Experience Influence Media Untruthful

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