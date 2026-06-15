England's Littler and Humphries Capture World Cup of Darts Title in Dominant Fashion

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries secured England's sixth World Cup of Darts championship with a 10-5 final win over the Netherlands, capping a tournament marked by dramatic comebacks and stellar teamwork. The victory propels Littler toward a potential clean sweep of darts' major trophies.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries led England to a record-extending sixth World Cup of Darts title with a commanding 10-5 victory over the Netherlands in the final.

The English duo, featuring the top-seeded Littler and Humphries, overcame the Dutch pair of Michael van Gerwen and Gian van Veen to claim the trophy on their second attempt together. Their path to the final included a dramatic 8-7 quarterfinal win over Wales' Jonny Clayton and Nick Kenny and a dominant 8-3 semifinal victory over Scotland's Gary Anderson and Cameron Menzies.

For Humphries, it marked his second World Cup triumph after winning in 2024 with Michael Smith, while Littler secured his first. The win in Frankfurt underscores England's continued dominance in the tournament. With this victory, Littler now holds every major darts title except the European Championships, including the World Darts Championship, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, UK Open, Grand Slam, Premier League, Masters, and Players Championship Finals.

He aims to defend his Matchplay, Grand Prix, Grand Slam, and Players Championship titles later this year and eyes a potential clean sweep of all major trophies. Littler expressed confidence, stating that if he maintains his current form, he has a brilliant chance to lift every major this year. The duo also reflected on their redemption arc, having crashed out in the second round on their debut in 2025.

Humphries praised van Gerwen's performance but emphasized the importance of seizing chances and not giving the Dutch team hope. Littler highlighted crucial high-scoring checkouts that propelled them past Wales and noted that despite facing doubters about their ability to perform as a team, they proved their chemistry and resilience





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Luke Littler Luke Humphries World Cup Of Darts England Netherlands Michael Van Gerwen Gian Van Veen Darts Frankfurt Major Titles Clean Sweep

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