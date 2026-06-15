England's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries won the 2026 World Cup of Darts, defeating the Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen and Gian van Veen 10‑5 in a closely contested final that showcased top‑level darts play.

England's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries have secured their second World Cup of Darts title as a pair, defeating the Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen and Gian van Veen 10‑5 in a final that brought together the world's top four darts players.

The championship match was a showcase of precision, nerve and intense competition, with the English duo surpassing the Dutch team after both groups had showcased high‑level play throughout the tournament. Their victory marked England's sixth overall World Cup win, extending the nation's record and giving Humphries his second international triumph - the first after his 2024 partnership with Michael Smith - and Littler his first title after a previous defeat in 2025.

The final was one of the most anticipated matches in darts history. For the first time since 2020, the two top‑seeded nations, England and the Netherlands, met in the championship showdown, with the world no. 1 and no. 2 representing England-Luke Littler at a world ranking of 1 and Luke Humphries just behind-clashing against the world no. 3 and no. 4 from the Dutch squad.

The pressure was palpable, yet the English pair rose to the occasion, delivering a dominant performance that highlighted their growing partnership and the depth of skill within their ranks. In a tightly contested opener, the match was almost level until a brilliant break of throw by Littler tipped the balance in favor of England. As the match progressed, England averaged over 110 for an extended period, a metric that signaled their delivery of high‑quality shots.

This statistical superiority allowed them to secure the crucial doubles that had eluded them earlier in the competition, leading to a rapid 5‑2 advantage. A few moments later, the match saw a dramatic turnaround for the Dutch team, who fought back, with Van Veen hitting successive maximums.

However, the Dutch effort stalled when Van Gerwen, exhausted by a vigorous string of scores, missed a double 13 that could have sent him to the clinching leg. London's triumphant pair seized the opportunity, winding down the final leg with a flawless finish on double 8, cementing a victory that was both thrilling and decisive. England's win was not merely a personal triumph for each player but a restoration of national pride.

Last year, the Lukes were eliminated in the second round by Germany's Ricardo Pietreczko and Martin Schindler during their World Cup debut. The redemption was all the more powerful given that they had now come back to claim the title, proving the importance of consistency, partnership dynamics, and mental resilience under pressure.

The new champions will walk away with a £100,000 purse-an increase that reflects the growing prestige of the event-while the Dutch team will receive £48,000 for their runner‑up finish. This victory adds to England's substantial World Cup legacy and positions Littler closer to his goal of a clean sweep, with the European Championships remaining as the final major title needed to complete his remarkable resume. Beyond the final, the tournament saw several memorable moments.

England had exhibited strong synergy throughout, with the Lukes overcoming formidable opposition, including a dramatic 8‑3 quarter‑final win against Scotland, a tight 8‑7 defeat over Wales, and a narrow 8‑4 victory against the hosts Germany in the semi‑finals. Meanwhile, the Dutch team did not disappoint, dispatching German and Northern Irish pairs in straight‑sets victories, notably an 8‑3 triumph over the defending champions from Northern Ireland and a crowd‑pleasing 8‑4 win over the German hosts.

The event, held in Frankfurt, Germany, showcased the highest levels of competitive darts and demonstrated the increasing global appeal of the sport. The final outcome will resonate within the darts community for years to come, as the partnership between Littler and Humphries has now etched itself into the annals of the sport's history, joining a select group of teams that have achieved repeat World Cup titles.

All in all, the 2026 World Cup of Darts delivered a high‑stakes, high‑skill contest between two of the most celebrated nations in the darts world. England's success serves as a testament to their complementary skills, strategic acumen, and unyielding drive to excel, solidifying their position at the pinnacle of professional darts before they look toward future tournaments and the chance to c ward the remaining accolades that define their careers.





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