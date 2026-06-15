England's T20 World Cup Strategy: Plan Ahead for Tougher Matches, Says Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain urges the current squad to use their early ICC Women's T20 World Cup games to plan strategically for the stronger teams they'll face later in the tournament. With around 220,000 tickets sold, the tournament is expected to draw massive support, similar to the thrilling Women's Ashes in 2019. Tash Farrant, a former England bowler, agrees with Hussain's sentiment, highlighting the need to utilize data and adapt their bowling strategy to counter the best batters from opposing teams. She expresses concerns about England's death bowling, suggesting that spinner Sophie Ecclestone could be used more effectively in those crucial overs alongside Lauren Bell.

England 's journey in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup began with a resounding 87-run victory over Sri Lanka, setting the stage for their upcoming clash with Ireland on Tuesday.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast alongside Tash Farrant, emphasized the importance of England using their early games to plan strategically for the tougher matches ahead. Hussain believes that England, who have won every World Cup they've hosted, must avoid past mistakes by meticulously analyzing each game to prepare for the stronger teams they'll face later in the tournament.

With around 220,000 tickets sold, the tournament is expected to draw massive support, similar to the thrilling Women's Ashes in 2019. Farrant, a former England bowler, echoed Hussain's sentiment, highlighting the need to utilize data and adapt their bowling strategy to counter the best batters from opposing teams. She expressed concerns about England's death bowling, suggesting that spinner Sophie Ecclestone could be used more effectively in those crucial overs alongside Lauren Bell





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ICC Women's T20 World Cup England Nasser Hussain Tash Farrant Strategic Planning Bowling Strategy

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