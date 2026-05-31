England's national football team is set to train for tornado safety while based in Kansas during the 2026 World Cup, as a senior US congresswoman escalates her attack on FIFA's 'shakedown' ticket pricing.

England's national football team is preparing for the 2026 World Cup with unique logistical challenges, as they will be based in Kansas during the peak of tornado season.

The squad arrives in the United States on Monday for two friendly matches in Florida before relocating to Kansas on June 13. They will stay at the four-star Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village, a location noted by meteorologists as being within a region often called 'tornado alley.

' Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist, emphasized that June marks the height of severe weather in the Midwest, with three tornadoes already reported this season. Players are undergoing safety briefings that include identifying the nearest storm shelter, likely the hotel basement, and instructions to 'duck and cover' under furniture if a tornado strikes suddenly. Kansas averages 40 tornadoes annually, making it the second most affected state after Texas.

The hotel, situated on a lake and overlooking a gated community, has been adorned with 'Go England' signs by local supporters. Additionally, the team expects a visit from Jason Sudeikis, the star of 'Ted Lasso' and a Kansas City native, during their downtime between matches. England's first World Cup game is on June 17 against Croatia in Dallas, approximately a 90-minute flight from Kansas City.

The itinerary also includes attending a Kansas City Royals baseball game and dining at Meat Mitch, a renowned local barbecue restaurant known for its in-house smoked brisket and 'Naked Sauce.

' Amid these preparations, a significant controversy has erupted over FIFA's ticketing policies for the World Cup. Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a California Democrat representing parts of Los Angeles-a World Cup host city-has lambasted FIFA's pricing as a 'total shakedown,' comparing its behavior to the 'Godfather' movies. She has been vocal in demanding transparency and an end to dynamic pricing, which she calls 'incredibly exorbitant' and lacking in civility toward host cities.

Back in March, she authored a letter signed by 69 House members urging FIFA to correct its approach, but the governing body has not responded satisfactorily. The Representative now supports investigations by prosecutors in New York and New Jersey into FIFA's practices and is pushing for a congressional hearing where FIFA President Gianni Infantino must testify. She argues the issue is fundamentally about fan affordability and stopping what she describes as a FIFA 'shakedown.

' Rep. Kamlager-Dove did not spare recent political entanglements, noting the cozy relationship between FIFA and former President Donald Trump. FIFA awarded Trump its inaugural 'Peace Prize' earlier this year, a move critics saw as an attempt to curry favor. The Representative, unfazed, stated she is 'not surprised those two have been tag teaming' and urged Trump to intervene on behalf of fans.

She stressed that the focus should be on supporters, not Infantino's tenure. Meanwhile, England's manager Thomas Tuchel announced his squad at Wembley Stadium in May, featuring stars like Harry Kane and Declan Rice. The team's blend of sporting focus and off-field activities in Kansas contrasts sharply with the escalating political firestorm over tournament accessibility, highlighting divergent narratives as the World Cup approaches





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England World Cup Tornado Safety Kansas FIFA Ticketing Sydney Kamlager-Dove Gianni Infantino Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis Dynamic Pricing 2026 World Cup

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