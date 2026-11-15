England Beat Australia by 135 Runs in Adelaide to Set Up ODI Series Decider

Tom Banton's 121 and Gus Atkinson's 4-28 helped England defeat Australia by 135 runs in Adelaide, levelling the ODI series and setting up a decider in Hobart on Wednesday.

England thumped Australia by 135 runs at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, levelling the three-match ODI series at 1-1 and setting up a winner-takes-all decider in Hobart on Wednesday.

Tom Banton scored 121 from 99 balls, his second ODI century, as England posted 355-6, their highest ODI total in Australia. Jordan Cox made 67 off 49, Joe Root 62 off 68 and Will Jacks 54 not out off 40, helping England plunder 110 runs from the final 10 overs. Gus Atkinson took 4-28, his career-best figures, as Australia were reduced to 29-4 inside seven overs and eventually dismissed for 220 in 44.3 overs.

Also read England v Japan: Max Ojomoh must marry talent and toughness

England Levels Series With Big Win

England had been bowled out for 131 in the series opener in Perth, where Australia's Mahli Beardman took 6-24. Beardman was rested for the second ODI as a precaution given his injury history. The win ends a seven-match losing run against Australia across formats in Adelaide and a run of six consecutive defeats by Australia in 50-over cricket away from home.

Advertisement

It also corrects England's course after damaging defeats against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia, and offers positives going into the decider in Hobart on Wednesday (03:30 GMT). Sonny Baker, brought in for Jamie Overton to address England's struggle for new-ball wickets, found significant swing and took the key wicket of Australia captain Mitchell Marsh for two, caught high at slip by a diving Joe Root.

Atkinson used nip to dismiss Travis Head for seven, the second match in a row he has dismissed the Australia left-hander, and also had Cooper Connolly and Josh Inglis caught behind. Australia's top four each fell for single digits after playing flat-footed swats against back-of-a-length deliveries from the England quicks. Matt Renshaw made 63 and Cameron Green 64, sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 98, but their efforts only delayed the inevitable.

Renshaw was dropped on 27 by Jacks at cover and Green grassed on seven at deep midwicket by Liam Dawson, one of four England drops. Dawson eventually broke the partnership when he pinned Renshaw lbw on the reverse sweep, and later had Green stumped in bizarre fashion as a delivery ricocheted off wicketkeeper Cox's pads and back onto the stumps. Sam Curran took two wickets in two balls, including bowling Jack Edwards with his moon ball, to finish with 2-38.

Liam Dawson took 2-41 as he was preferred again to Adil Rashid. Jofra Archer took the final wicket, finishing with 1-26. Banton was struck on the grille by a sharp bouncer from Riley Meredith early in his innings but brushed off the blow to hit 16 boundaries, 12 fours and four sixes, mostly off the short deliveries Australia targeted him with.

He also survived being hit on the helmet on 10 by left-armer Spencer Johnson before attacking Adelaide's short square boundaries with his pull. A partnership of 137 with Joe Root was steady and important, given Ben Duckett had slashed to point for nine and the recent memory of Perth. Banton's chance as opener has come courtesy of Jacob Bethell's knee injury.

Banton Secures Opening Spot

In nine innings, he has scored four fifties and two hundreds, and the spot should now be his going forward. Former England captain Michael Vaughan said: Banton has really found his flow for batting. I don't know who the person was to say you can open the batting in 50-over cricket, Tom, but it's been a tremendous move. He and Ben Duckett look a good combo.

Advertisement

Vaughan added: Banton seems to have all the time, all the strokes. He's got the pull shot, he's got the drive down the ground and he plays spin great. He hasn't looked like he's trying too hard to score runs, he's just batted. Cox came in after captain Harry Brook, on five, deflected the ball onto his stumps when trying a ramp.

Cox, after a run of lower scores as he fills in for Jos Buttler, drove, cut, scooped and pulled, with a reverse scoop for four off Xavier Bartlett described as outrageous. Jacks joined him when Banton holed out at deep square-leg after one too many pulls. Cox and Jacks were scoring at a run a ball when taking England to 245-4 after 40 overs. Atkinson (13 not out off 4) belted Edwards for two sixes in an 18-run 50th over.

Australia missed Beardman, who ripped through England with 6-24 at Optus Stadium two days earlier. The hosts took a cautious approach with the quick whose young career has been hit by injury. England were not perfect, dropping four catches, but the result never looked in significant doubt, and if their catching had been on point, the margin of victory would have been even steeper.

Focus Shifts To Decider

These are the performances that suggest England can challenge at next year's World Cup, but plenty more are needed. Before those defeats in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Perth, England had won three ODI series this year. This win only adds to the feeling they are extremely difficult to figure out.

The ODI finale at Ninja Stadium in Tasmania on Wednesday is now winner-takes-all, ahead of the sides moving on to a five-match T20 international series, starting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next Saturday. Banton is likely to line up in the middle order in the T20 series but has seemingly cinched a long-term spot in the ODI XI as opener.