England stars struggle with tropical heat as World Cup approaches

England's players are struggling to cope with the tropical heat in Florida ahead of the World Cup. Some of the squad, including Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, have been left with sunburn after posing for their official World Cup photos.

Declan Rice and his England teammates appeared to have caught the sun as they posed for their official World Cup photos on the eve of the North American tournament.

The Arsenal star touched down with the Three Lions in West Palm Beach, Florida, ahead of two friendlies - the second of which they will play against Costa Rica on Wednesday evening. But just over a week after their arrival, some of the squad seemed to already be struggling with the tropical heat, with Rice and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford more than a little sun-kissed.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson was another star similarly afflicted, with Tino Livramento, James Trafford, Anthony Gordon, and Dean Henderson tinged pink in areas they might have missed when touching up their sun cream. Those who have acquired a more even tan were John Stones and Jordan Henderson, the latter perhaps more conscious of the importance of protecting his skin in the heat of the day following his abortive stint at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

England's stars will be supplied with high-tech palm-cooling devices during hydration breaks and while substitutes warm the bench in a bid to quickly lower their core body temperature. Harry Kane has been keen to tamp down suggestions that his side will falter in the heat however, sharing how he didn't think temperatures had been 'too bad' for June in Florida.

'Obviously, we've been getting used to it in training,' Kane said after his team's 1-0 defeat of New Zealand in their first friendly. 'After the first couple of days, I felt like most of the lads were used to it. 'Today actually didn't feel terrible out there, so I think there's a talking point that might get over spoke about, to be honest. We're all professional athletes.

We all have done the right preparation to get ready for this tournament between us and the staff as well.

'We have another 10 days or so until that first game, training in this environment, so I think come the tournament, it won't be a factor. ' The tournament will introduce hydration breaks to ensure the welfare of players featuring in the oppressive temperatures. The squad were in the Sunshine State for the second-largest earthquake in the region's history on Monday, after a 6.1 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Cuba.

Eyes will also be on the skies on Wednesday, with England's clash with Costa Rica at risk of being struck by thunderstorms





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England World Cup Declan Rice Jordan Pickford Elliot Anderson Tropical Heat Sunburn

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